The morning frost had not yet melted off the headstones when a cannon’s blast shook St. Joseph’s Cemetery Saturday, kicking off the days’ events with a bang.
A Civil War relics hunter, who goes by the name "JP" for security reasons, had traveled hundreds of miles from Frederick County, Md., to be in Keene, where he was joined by a crowd of about 50 people on this clear-sky morning.
The 10 a.m. ceremony was in honor of Francis Roark, a local Civil War veteran who for more than a century was buried without any recognition of his military service.
At age 20, Roark, a Winchester resident, was among nearly 1,000 men who joined the 14th N.H. Infantry Regiment in 1862. After mustering to service in Concord and completing training in Washington D.C., the regiment settled in Poolesville, Md., where it contributed to an effort to preventing Confederate soldiers from crossing the Potomac River.
It was at the Poolesville encampment that Pvt. Roark seems to have lost his identification tag, and it remained buried there for more than a century and a half.
In February, JP had found the identification disc and on Saturday he described what the “life-changing discovery” meant to him.
“It put me on a path, a mission, to find out where Francis Roark lived, where he was buried, and whether or not he had any living direct descendants. It was very important to me to find out,” JP said. “[Roark], like many during that time period, took the call of duty to serve and left his family behind.”
As JP spoke, the Roark Family plot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery was flanked by the 6th New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry, Civil War reenactors, and flag-bearing Patriot Guard Riders, and adorned with patriotic flower arrangements that were anonymously donated on behalf of Winchester residents. The marker, still surrounded by upturned dirt from its recent installation, joined those belonging to Roark relatives, including the soldier’s wife, Mary Ann Dogget.
It was a day that had been in the works for 10 months, JP explained to the crowd.
Finding the disc was only the start of an endeavor that included researching Roark’s life, coordinating with Keene municipal staff, and — with the help of fellow Civil War history buff Alvin Hawkins — submitting documents and proof of burial to the Veteran’s Affairs office to ensure Roark received recognition for his service.
“It’s been almost 160 years since Francis Roark’s ID tag, his ID disc, has been this close to him.” JP said to the crowd. “To me, that’s just amazing to think about.”
A familiar figure, complete with his signature top hat and beard, was among Saturday’s crowd.
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president who held office during the Civil War — impersonated on Saturday by Steve Wood of Claremont — emerged from the group to share remarks.
Wood has been impersonating Honest Abe since 1995, and while he’s attended several other Civil War memorial services, there had been “nothing quite as impressive as [Saturday’s ceremony],” he said.
JP’s father, Michael, shared a similar sentiment.
Michael has been a Civil War history buff since taking a family trip to Gettysburg when he was 8 years old, he said.
“I’m 71 years old, and I’ve done a lot throughout my life, but as far as today goes, I think the rest of my life is not going to be as a pinnacle such as today has been,” Michael told The Sentinel after the ceremony. “... It is amazing what he has accomplished, and it makes this old man proud to call him my son.”
The ceremony wrapped up with a 21-gun salute, and the muskets’ smoke hung low over the cemetery as “Taps” cut through the air. The Boys in Blue administered one final blast from their cannon.
While 7-year-old Shayla Swett did not love the send-off — “The only thing I did not like about [the ceremony] was the big guns and the cannon,” she said — she enjoyed the event with her family, especially seeing Roark’s ID disc for herself.
David and Mary Ellen Swett, who said they’ve long been interested in the Civil War and have visited battlefields in Virginia, said it was a unique experience to see the legacy of the war in Keene.
“To have it so local really brought it home,” David Swett said.
“It’s a nice little piece of history for us,” Mary Ellen added.
Saturday didn’t mark the end of JP’s efforts to ensure Roark’s memory lives on, he said. That was only one part of the quest, and he plans to continue searching for Roark’s descendants.
“It doesn’t feel like the end for me,” he said. “I hope that this is actually just a beginning of something that hopefully will transition into something bigger — not just with Francis Roark, but with maybe other service members that need to be recognized.”