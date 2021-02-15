Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.