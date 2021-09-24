Despite coming from different backgrounds, one thing is for certain for Colin Mann and Matthew Leese: It was time to change the tempo of their work.
Earlier this summer, the Monadnock Chorus appointed Mann guest artistic director for the fall 2021 season after then-Artistic Director Leese accepted a position at Keene High School. Currently a resident of East Hampton, Mass., Mann holds a Master of Music in conducting from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and has experience conducting choirs of all sizes and working with singers of all ages. Mann also serves as director of choirs at the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass.
The Monadnock Chorus has been a hub for community music-making within the region since being founded in 1959, according to its website. Open to all ages and experience levels, the Peterborough-based chorus aims to provide opportunities for choral singing for area residents while also sharing quality choral music to the public through numerous events throughout the year.
In taking on the role with the Monadnock Chorus, Mann said he mostly wanted to have another opportunity to bring singers together.
“We’re all coming back to singing in newer, more collective ways than maybe last year. It was a lot of hybrid models, and there wasn’t a collective unified sound in choirs across the country,” Mann said. “I’m really looking forward to trying to help the chorus transition back into more of a normal and elevated routine of being together in the same room and explore some repertoire that will challenge us but also uplift us.”
In describing his goals for the fall season, Mann referenced his own values.
“Whenever a new person comes in, it’s always, you know, ‘Who’s this guy and what does he have to offer?’ “ he said. “One of my fundamental values of being a musician and a conductor is how do we bring people together to make something bigger than themselves.”
Around the same time as Mann took this new role, Leese, of Roxbury, took the position of director of vocal music at Keene High after previous director Danielle Heeran left for the job as music teacher for Fuller Elementary. In addition to having years of experience in teaching and conducting various genres, Leese holds a doctorate in choral conducting and literature from the University of Illinois, a graduate performance diploma with distinction from the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Mass., a Master of Music in early music from Indiana University and a degree in vocal performance from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Regarding his job shift, Leese said he wanted to work with a different age group. Prior to Keene High, he was balancing his time between working as an adjunct faculty member in the vocal music department at Keene State and leading the Monadnock Chorus with numerous freelancing and conducting jobs.
“For 20 years of my adult life I had lived that way,” he said. “I was on the road a lot, a lot of different jobs with different bosses, a lot of overlapping deadlines. I was ready for something else and to move my career into focusing on just one group.”
The majority of his professional experience has been in conducting adults, ranging from collegiate and amateur ensembles to professional groups.
Like Mann, Leese considered the uncertainty that comes with being a new director in a program with a long history prior to taking the job.
“There are very strong musical traditions at KHS, so going into this role I already made the decision to try not to change too much immediately for a lot of different reasons,” he explained. “When thinking of past directors, they had their own strong strengths in their roles and success, and so I’m focusing on trying not to compare myself to those I’m succeeding in my own work with these students.”
And like Mann, Leese expressed a similar desire to create a sense of belonging in the ensembles amid the pandemic.
“I really want these students to gain confidence in singing again. With the pandemic, so many people lost confidence with their singing due to the social isolation,” Leese said. “People are just really in a different place, and I want to make this a good space to do that work again.”
The Monadnock Chorus has begun rehearsals for its fall season, with concerts planned for Dec. 11 and 12.
Keene High will have its Fall Music Concert on Oct. 19 at the high school’s auditorium.