After three months of singing through the computer due to the COVID-19 outbreak, at least two local choirs have decided to cancel all in-person choral activities for most of the year.
The Keene Cheshiremen Chorus — the Elm City’s chapter of the N.H. Barbershop Society — is stopping in-person rehearsals until November, although it will continue meeting weekly via the video-conferencing platform Zoom, according to spokesman Steve Salamin.
“This has hit all of us very, very hard, and even with the distance of eight or 10 or 12 feet, it still poses a great risk because singing is a high-risk category,” Salamin said.
Meanwhile, the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs, based in Keene and Peterborough, recently announced it has paused all choral activities — virtually and in-person — through December.
In a news release, the organization cited concerns discussed in a May webinar hosted by national singing groups and the Performing Arts Medicine Association about the distances singers can propel their breath and the risks they could face wearing masks.
“Choral organizations like ours must keep the health of our singers and community at the center of the mission,” Artistic Director Esther Rhoades said in the release. “We want to make sure it’s safe for audiences to gather once again, too.”
The Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs is a performance-based choral music education program for young singers in the Monadnock Region. The five ensembles, made up of nearly 100 singers total, frequently perform at local events and public gatherings, while also traveling regionally and internationally.
Rhoades said choirs have held online rehearsals since March, when the pandemic’s widespread impact in the U.S. was first being felt.
During the summer months, she explained, the choir would typically prepare for the upcoming season, with auditions in August and rehearsals picking back up in September. But with no end in sight for the outbreak or its associated safety guidelines, the choir’s board of directors and staff decided it was best to play it safe.
While the singers remain apart, the choir will be working behind the scenes to hit the ground running once they can meet again, according to the release.
“We’re eager to reopen, to press ‘play’ once again, but it just needs more time,” Rhoades said.
The Keene Cheshiremen Chorus, which currently has 31 members, is using this opportunity to review old performances, rehearsals and lessons, while also learning about its craft from various local guests, according to Salamin. He said the group isn’t sure yet whether its annual December concert will be canceled.
“It’s tough; it’s really quite difficult how to figure out how this will all work,” he said. “Singing and music really is healthy for people, mentally, as well as physically, especially during these times.”