CONCORD — The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) awarded the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. $500,000 in tax credits to support that organization’s work, the CDFA announced Wednesday.
The award is intended to help fund the Bringing It Home Project, an initiative that hopes to improve childcare accessibility in the region by creating home-based child care providers, according to the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.’s website. The organization plans to create at least 10 home-based providers by 2025, the news release states.
“By working with our partners, community members, and businesses, we seek to create an additional 60-120 new childcare slots in the Monadnock Region,” Cody Morrison, the executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., wrote to The Sentinel Thursday. “Securing funds for housing rehab will make the program possible, as it was the missing piece to making the Bringing It Home Project a reality.”
Since the money comes in the form of tax credits, money only becomes available once businesses purchase those credits, according to the organization’s website. Morrison encouraged interested businesses to contact the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. directly.
In total, the CDFA awarded $4.5 million in tax credits to organizations across the state, according to the announcement.
“Organizations awarded Tax Credit resources have demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities,” Katy Easterly Martey, the executive director for the CDFA, said in the news release. “These community builders are driving positive, long-lasting change in New Hampshire.”
