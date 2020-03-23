As the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire ticks up and health officials urge people to stay home, local eateries, retailers and service businesses are scaling back operations and coming up with creative ways to survive.
Several tattoo and hair salons in Keene that had previously stayed open for appointments closed their doors toward the end of last week. Small Main Street retailers have closed, reduced hours or cut back to delivery or curbside pickups. And most eateries have shifted to take-out and deliveries after the state prohibited on-site consumption last Monday, but some owners have found it isn’t lucrative enough to continue. Two Keene coffee shops, Brewbakers and Prime Roast, ceased their carry-out services Friday afternoon out of concern for their employees’ and customers’ safety. Both will continue filling online orders of coffee beans.
Feeling the pinch and facing few options, business owners have laid off workers for the duration of the crisis, too, sometimes by the dozens.
Tracy Gunn temporarily closed her two restaurants, Willie Mac’s in Keene and The Flight Deck at Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey, as of this weekend. Take-out orders were too few, she said, and Willie Mac’s had no luck selling beer to-go, which Gov. Chris Sununu began allowing last week as an emergency measure.
Her businesses also took a heavy hit with the loss of the St. Patrick’s Day crowd that normally would’ve bolstered local bars last Tuesday.
A week ago, Gunn employed nearly 40 people across her two restaurants and her candy shop Life is Sweet, which has Keene and Brattleboro locations. Everyone has since been laid off aside from her business partner, Shannon Hundley, who is helping Gunn manage the Keene candy store.
Gunn expects this crisis to extend past the first week of April, the end date the state has included in many of its emergency orders. And even when the outbreak slows down, she added, “it won’t go right back to normal.”
Doni Ash, owner of Lab’n Lager in Keene and Jaffrey, also lamented the absence of the St. Patty’s Day crowd.
“ ‘Significant’ isn’t a significant enough word to describe the loss of that day, this week and this upcoming year,” he wrote in a message.
As of Saturday, his plan was to get through the weekend, then evaluate with his team whether staying open for take-out orders will be worthwhile moving forward.
Typically, about 25 people work at Ash’s two bars, and he employs another 25 at the Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey, which is slated to open April 4. But the club’s restaurant, The Mountain View Grill, likely won’t be opening by then, and Ash said he’s not sure yet what the effect of everything will be on his employees.
“The storm will pass,” Ash said. ”I predict and pray we can reopen mid summer.”
The closure of dining rooms wasn’t a disruption for every eatery. About 80 percent of Jaffrey Pizza Barn’s business was carry-out before coronavirus was a household name, according to owner Nick Panagiotes. Sales are slightly down, he said, but far better than he expected.
He’s tried to be creative, too. A post on the business’s Facebook page Thursday advertised what Panagiotes later called a “take and make” pizza — a pizza box with a roll of raw dough and ramekins of marinara sauce and cheese. By Sunday, the post had been shared nearly 150 times.
Panagiotes said he was inspired by his girlfriend’s young children, who need fun activities to do while stuck in the house.
Austin Reida’s Street Savory food truck, parked at Ace Rental Center in Keene, actually saw a jump in sales at the end of last week.
“If you come to a food truck, you’re standing outside in the sunshine, getting food essentially from a sealed environment,” Reida said, and people can stay a safe distance from one another while waiting for meals.
He also attributed it to people’s itch to act. He said he feels powerless in this chaos, and buying from local businesses is a simple way to help others.
Food truck sales can’t carry the overall business, though. “Our bread and butter is catering events and weddings,” Reida said, and nearly all of his bookings have canceled, including late-summer weddings.
He also opened Street Savory Kitchen at Branch and Blade Brewing last year, and a restaurant doesn’t have the advantages of a mobile setup’s take-out model and low overhead. Over the past week, he’s cut breakfast from the food truck and reduced the restaurant’s hours.
Rather than focusing on profit, Reida hopes to keep as many staff employed as possible. “If we can break even and not lose money, we’ll keep doing it,” he said.
Several business owners pointed out the unfortunate timing of this crisis, when spring was just within reach.
“This couldn’t have happened at a worse time because by March, everybody’s running on fumes,” said Ash Sheehan, owner of Modestman Brewing, Taco Odelay and the Guru food truck.
Winter discourages people from wandering through town or sitting on patios, which is exactly what restaurants, bars and retailers need. Many businesses stock up for warmer weather, when they can add more seating outdoors, host events and entertain tourists and vacationers.
Modestman brewed beer weeks ago in anticipation of those crowds and now has kegs full of fresh beer that won’t last longer than two months.
To reduce overhead expenses, Sheehan has consolidated his operations into Taco Odelay, where people can order food and Modestman cans and growlers for to-go or delivery. As for the kegs, Sheehan said he’s assessing whether the beer should be canned, which would yield lower profit margins, “but it’s better than losing the beer.”
While he’s selling more beer than he expected, it’s still a drastic decline. He estimated Odelay has lost 60 to 70 percent of its business, and because the food truck relied on Modestman’s crowds, Sheehan has shut it down for now. And he wondered if his beer sales might be inflated by a rush of community support for local businesses that could dry up as the crisis drags on.
Sheehan’s staff has dropped from seven full-time and about 20 part-time employees between his three businesses to just four full-timers.
Of course he’s concerned about making it through this, he said, like other business owners.
“But I think I’m so occupied by surviving right now that, if that thought even enters my mind, it immediately escapes.”