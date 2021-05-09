Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses, though their leaders say they don’t plan to alter operations significantly and will continue prioritizing the health of their customers and staff.
Among the possible changes, Cheshire Fairgrounds concert venue Northlands hopes to create a grassy amphitheater for general audiences, according to Operations Director Mike Chadinha.
The outdoor venue in Swanzey — formerly known as Drive-In Live — has so far required concertgoers to purchase tickets in small groups for its 2021 series, with each “pod” reserving its own roped-off area to encourage social distancing. It initially planned to have around 550 pods at each concert this summer, Chadinha told The Sentinel previously.
He said Saturday, however, that Northlands is developing a hybrid model that would continue using pods near the stage while adding an amphitheater at the back of the site, for which attendees could buy individual tickets.
Those plans follow the state’s recent decision to lift safety mandates — like capacity limits and social-distancing requirements at entertainment venues — that Gov. Chris Sununu created last year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s Universal Best Practices guidance replaced most of those industry-specific restrictions Saturday with a single set of general safety recommendations, in a move that Sununu announced late last month. Among other things, the new guidance recommends that businesses incentivize employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, prevent close contact among customers, and encourage staff and patrons to wear face coverings.
Sununu also lifted a statewide mask mandate last month, though a similar requirement is still in place in Keene.
At an April 29 news conference, Sununu said he hoped the new guidance would help businesses stay vigilant about curbing the spread of COVID-19, but added that private establishments now have “complete flexibility” to set their own policies.
“This is, if you will, a bit of a reminder going into the long term about how to keep some of these practices up for the best health and safety of their employees,” he said. “… “Everyone just has to find the best path for their venues or their business or their restaurant, whatever it is.”
At Northlands, the new hybrid arrangement would likely apply to any concerts that have not yet been announced — about half of the venue’s planned offerings this year — and others for which tickets recently went on sale, Chadinha said. Concerts announced earlier this spring would continue with the original pod system.
“It’s tough when you already have tickets on sale with a certain setup,” he said.
Even if it creates an amphitheater, Northlands will be careful to promote social distancing in that area, Chadinha said, noting that the pandemic “hasn’t gone away completely.”
“I think the way to balance the whole thing is to leave enough space so people can still spread out back there,” he said. “… We don’t want to start stuffing people in there. I don’t think that’s the responsible thing to do.”
Officials at the Keene Family YMCA planned to review the new state guidance and determine whether it is appropriate to make any changes, CEO Dan Smith said this past week.
Since the YMCA’s offerings span multiple activities that each had specialized guidelines under the state’s previous COVID-19 policies — like day camps, fitness centers and pools — Smith said its safety protocols have largely followed the strictest of those requirements.
“In some instances, we were more conservative with what we did than what the state’s regulations or mandates were,” he said.
With the new guidance in place, the YMCA may relax some of those policies, like phasing out an online reservation system that it has used to limit attendance for some activities, according to Smith. The organization ended the reservation system for its pool in late April, though he said staff still monitor the number of swimmers in each lane and can ask people to wait until a spot opens up if they are crowded.
Group exercise classes, however, will continue to use the YMCA’s online reservation system, Smith said.
The organization will also keep requiring people to wear masks while not exercising and will likely leave in place the plastic dividers that it has installed between fitness machines, like treadmills and ellipticals. (Clients are encouraged, but not required, to keep their masks on while working out, Smith said.)
Membership at the YMCA increased last month — the first time that has happened since the pandemic began last spring, according to Smith, who attributed it to rising vaccination rates.
“It’s clear that people are getting more comfortable with the idea of going out and about,” he said.
The organization has encouraged its employees to get vaccinated, Smith said. Its COVID-19 safety policies, including any updates due to the new state guidance, will continue to protect clients’ health, he added.
“We aren’t expecting massive changes because of this. It’s still best practice to do these things.”
21 Bar & Grill in Keene will keep its tables spaced six feet apart for now — as required under the state’s previous coronavirus guidelines — according to owner Beth Wood, who said Saturday that she had not yet read the updated guidance.
Wood, who purchased the restaurant last year with her husband, Matt, said the social-distancing mandate has limited capacity to 30 seats inside, not including the bar, and 14 seats on the back deck. Before the pandemic, she said 21 Bar & Grill could accommodate as many as 70 people indoors and 18 outside.
But the business will wait to consult its employees before changing any COVID-related policies, according to Wood, who said she also wants to speak with other local eateries about their plans.
“We’re going to see what our staff is comfortable with,” she said. “We’re not all of a sudden going to fill our restaurant up and go from zero to 100.”