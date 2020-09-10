A fundraising drive meant to support local businesses as they adapt to the coronavirus pandemic generated more than $14,000 from more than 260 donors, according to The Local Crowd Monadnock, the organization that ran the campaign.
The money from the “4WRD” campaign went to six different businesses, funding specific projects and equipment related to their changed operations.
The fundraising drive was a way for people “to support six local businesses that they don’t want to live without,” Jen Risley, The Local Crowd Monadnock’s program manager, said in a news release Sunday. “Our goal was to leverage our technology to help locally owned businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis, meet shifts in community needs and seize rapidly emerging opportunities.”
(The Sentinel worked with The Local Crowd Monadnock on a crowdfunding effort to support its journalism earlier this year.)
The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene received $7,448 from 129 donors to buy a refrigerated trailer for its curbside pickup program. As interest surged because of the pandemic, the co-op found itself needing more refrigerated space to store orders until customers came to pick them up, according to a description on the campaign’s website.
Village Roots Permaculture in Alstead got $2,125 to buy a walk-in cooler to help handle what it said was a boost in sales at the farm during the pandemic, while Keene’s Archway Farm was given $1,045 to upgrade its electrical system to handle new freezers and a fridge as it deals with increased demand.
Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead got about $1,005 to support a version of the weekly community pizza nights it offers during the summer. Normally, that involves people gathering to bake their own pizzas, but the pandemic made that impossible.
“We did still want to provide that experience as best we could to our local community, and so we essentially turned it into a one-night-of-the-week pizza takeout restaurant at the bakery,” said production manager Cara Campbell.
With the funds raised, Orchard Hill Breadworks was able to support small local dairies and cheesemakers by featuring their products on pizzas.
In addition, CC&D’s Kitchen Market in Keene received $1,385 for sanitation supplies, food barriers and personal protective equipment for its catering business. Prime Roast on Main Street got $1,020 to support “BySpoke – Beans by Bike,” its local bulk-coffee delivery service.
“When we closed our Main Street coffee shop due to COVID-19, we shifted our business to exclusively deliver our freshly roasted beans by mail order,” Prime Roast says on the 4WRD webpage. “We experienced an overwhelming demand for local bean delivery, and we wanted to find a way to keep our community caffeinated through in-person roaster to home deliveries.”