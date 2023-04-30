Local bookstores joined in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day this past Saturday by holding raffles and hiding extraordinary prizes between book pages.
IndieBound, a company that organizes the event on the last Saturday every April, describes it as a “one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country.”
Meant to drive business to small shops, it appeared to be working in the Monadnock Region as gray skies and drizzling rain did not stop customers from flocking to the stores. Around 40 people milled about Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, where they were offered a chance to enter a raffle in exchange for a store purchase.
“That’s actually going over pretty well,” Toadstool Events Coordinator Elise St. Onge told The Sentinel. This year’s events were reduced from 2022, when they held a week-long bingo event, due to the recent transition in store ownership to the Sistare family of Dublin.
Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls was one of 200 bookshops nationwide to hide a golden ticket prize within a book, a contest sponsored by their audiobook partner Libro.fm.
“They are offering one free audiobook per month to someone who finds the golden ticket that’s hidden in the bookstore today,” owner Patricia Fowler said. Additionally, the store gave out advance readers’ copies of books with every purchase.
Fowler said that she bought the shop in 2000, and it’s existed in its current location since 2002. It’s not her first rodeo with book selling, however.
“I had another bookstore in California called the Sea Otter Bookstore in 1977 to ‘80, so I was 27 when I started a bookstore,” she said.
Saturday's weather only helped the shops, providing a steady trickle of customers throughout the day.
“If it’s a good day, they’re going to go spend it outside rather than coming inside,” St. Onge said. She further noted that recent years have seen a positive trend for the store. “We’ve been doing pretty good. Our sales are still up from previous years. Last year’s sales were really good compared to, like, the last normal year before COVID.”
Fowler shared similar sentiments.
“We had a huge influx during COVID,” she said. She delivered books to customers throughout the pandemic, even traveling down dirt roads up to 20 miles around to distribute orders. Additionally, she said games, toys and other non-book items now account for around 30 percent of their revenue because no other nearby store sells similar gift products.
As for the larger industry, Fowler shared that specialized bookstores are becoming more common.
“A lot of bookstores have opened up in the last few years. Many of them are specialized stores,” she said. “They could be teeny-tiny bookstores, maybe only 400 square feet, but they’re specializing in a certain genre.”
Both stores stated that there’s no rivalry between independent bookshops in the region. Rather, the stores communicate to help customers.
“If somebody desperately needs something right now, I might call up Toadstool [Bookshop] or Everyone’s Books or one of the other stores to see if they have it,” Fowler said. “Most of the bookstores here, we all work together.”
