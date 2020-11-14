“Block, Paper, Chisels,” a collection of more than 70 prints created by artist Kim Cunningham throughout her four decades in the Monadnock Region, is set to debut later this month.
This wide-ranging exploration of the block-print medium includes images from familiar landscapes and local wildlife to more abstract collages celebrating the beauty of trees. The book includes background information on Cunningham’s influences and technique, as well as her haiku poems, which accompany two series of prints.
The Toadstool Bookshops will sponsor a virtual reading from the book by the author, who will also include an art demonstration from her studio in Hancock, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
In an artist’s statement on the Monadnock Art website, Cunningham says that while she has explored various media, printmaking has always been her main focus, “especially carving blockprints and experimenting with repeated patterns and multiples. I love collaging with my prints using handmade papers and wax coating. I also imprint my linoleum blocks or carve directly into clay slabs to form three-dimensional plaques and vessels.”
Since moving to southwestern New Hampshire in 1979, Cunningham has worked primarily as a graphic artist and illustrator for companies such as Brookstone, Eastern Mountain Sports and Cobblestone magazine. Now a full-time printmaker and sculptor, she has exhibited throughout New England, and her work appears frequently in the Monadnock Region on calendars, posters and logos.
