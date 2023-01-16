Census records can describe a lot about people of the past and what their lives were like. They're also grim indicators for Black Americans of whether their ancestors were enslaved and if so, who owned them.
Records from the Monadnock Region are no exception, and staff from the Historical Society of Cheshire County and volunteer "citizen archivists" are working to detail the extensive history of Black individuals and families locally. The project, which is examining documents from the colonial times to the turn of the 20th century, is called "Recovering Black History in the Monadnock Region."
Their work is a collaboration with the Peterborough-based Monadnock Center for History and Culture and began earlier in the pandemic. Jenna Carroll, the Keene-based historical society's director of education, exhibited some of the project's findings in a presentation Monday coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"While many of us grew up learning that slavery was an institution present only in the South, it did in fact exist up in the North," Carroll said. "We have evidence of slavery in Cheshire County as early as the 1730s and as late as the 1850s."
One of those enslaved Black Americans was Phoebe Simmons, a well-known resident of the region whom Carroll said project archivists have documented from her years living with the household of landowner Jonathan Pattinson to her death in 1886. Carroll said that while 1820 census records indicate there were "no persons of color enslaved in New Hampshire at that time," other documents prove otherwise — that Simmons was a slave in her young adult years before later becoming a domestic servant.
"[In] the 1880 census we find Phoebe moved on [from Pattinson]; she's now residing with Jonathon Robinson and his son, Charles, and they're living on Lincoln Street" in Keene, Carroll said, narrating to an audience of roughly 70 people. "... We begin to then trace backwards from the 1870 census to see what else we can learn about her life, and from our work we find that she worked as a domestic servant in the Robinson household as early as 1840."
The historical society's motivations in undertaking the project include acknowledging the effects of Black history on the Granite State, developing free primary-source materials for local educators and sharing findings with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, Carroll said in her presentation.
The Black Heritage Trail is a volunteer nonprofit in Portsmouth that says it aims to further knowledge of Black history in the state.
Dottie Morris, who works with the Black Heritage Trail and serves as Keene State College's associate vice president for institutional equity and diversity, said she was impressed by the project's progress so far.
"I really do think there are major gaps in [regional Black history], because it's the assumption there were not a lot of African American people in the [Monadnock] Region," said Morris, who is Black. "This is really good to clear that up and confront the myth. ... It's about that whole idea of balance."
And Michael Turner, a Black retired educator and Boston resident with family ties to Stoddard, said he is thankful there's a team devoted to remembering the Black community's presence in the area dating back nearly two centuries.
"I'm interested in studying the development of the country and the contributions of those who have come to this country," Turner said. "... It would be nice to see all of this information put together, because then you can see how people arrived in [this] area of New England."
Carroll said Phoebe Simmons is one of 458 people identified so far in the project's efforts to preserve Black history, which is also referencing probate documents, military records and news pieces from The Sentinel's archives between 1799 and 1945.
Research for the project spans 14 census years across 23 Cheshire County communities, said Carroll, who added that at least 13 of those communities had recorded data on enslaved Black residents. She said records of the 1890 census were destroyed, in reference to a Jan. 10, 1921, fire at the U.S. Department of Commerce Building that rendered only three rolls of microfilm intact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. None of those surviving rolls contained data from New Hampshire.
Carroll said those involved in the project are not just identifying Black residents of the region, but also looking into specific details from their analyses. Those footnotes include relationships between Native American women and Black men as seen through marriage records; where the Underground Railroad may have operated in the area; and whether the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 had an effect on Cheshire County's Black population. The act required enslaved people of color to be returned to their owners, even if those slaves had made it to a free state.
"In 2023, we're going to continue to follow threads of information and get enough information on families on our list [and] do some biographies we can share ... through presentations or blogs," Carroll said. "We're constructing a website right now to allow users to do research sorted by town or by name."
The Historical Society of Cheshire County will offer a follow-up event in which two of the project's volunteer researchers will each talk about a person and family they've compiled information on throughout the archival process. The event will take place at the society's building at 246 Main St. in Keene on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.