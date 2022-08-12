Kenzie Summers, 9, of Putnam, Conn., waves at her grandmother Barbara Jean Moulton of Rutland, Mass., while playing in the water with Derek Lonardo of Rutland, Mass., to stay cool Monday afternoon at Surry Mountain Lake. The beach there reopened Friday after E. coli levels above state standards closed it earlier in the week.
A total of five beaches in Swanzey, Surry and Greenfield have reopened to swimmers after high fecal bacteria levels forced them to close earlier in the week.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services on Tuesday issued fecal bacteria notices for Swanzey and Greenfield, based on water samples collected Monday exceeded the state standard for E. coli. Surry Mountain Lake, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, also saw E. coli levels above state standards in samples collected Monday, the agency said earlier this week.
But new samples in Swanzey on Wednesday came back within DES standards, according to a Facebook post Thursday from the town's recreation department. Alec Woolley, Greenfield State Park manager, confirmed Friday that Camping, Middle and Picnic beaches — all of which sit on the 135-acre Otter Lake in the park — reopened Thursday after results came back in the clear.
Dylan Dickson, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Friday that Surry Mountain Lake is safe for swimming after water samples taken the previous day were determined to be below the state threshold.
Per state water criteria for freshwater, a sample must have fewer than 158 counts of E. coli per 100 ml. Most strains of E. coli are harmless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, others can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and other illnesses.
Michele Condon, DES beach inspection program coordinator, told The Sentinel earlier this week that common sources for fecal bacteria include waterfowl such as ducks or geese, domestic animals, agricultural runoff and humans.
Richardson Park beach, which sits on the 108-acre Swanzey Lake, is only open to Swanzey residents, town taxpayers, property owners and employees and guests, as well as guests at inns or hotels in Swanzey,, according to the town website.
Cyanobacteria occur naturally in water bodies around the world, and blooms and surface scum can form due to excess nutrients, according to DES. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause a variety of acute and chronic health issues. DES says people and pets should avoid contact with water experiencing cyanobacteria blooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.