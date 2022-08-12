20220813-LOC-Surry Mountain Lake

Kenzie Summers, 9, of Putnam, Conn., waves at her grandmother Barbara Jean Moulton of Rutland, Mass., while playing in the water with Derek Lonardo of Rutland, Mass., to stay cool Monday afternoon at Surry Mountain Lake. The beach there reopened Friday after E. coli levels above state standards closed it earlier in the week.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

A total of five beaches in Swanzey, Surry and Greenfield have reopened to swimmers after high fecal bacteria levels forced them to close earlier in the week.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.