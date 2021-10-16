Two Monadnock Region authors will be at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough on Saturday, Oct. 23, to discuss their new books.
At 11 a.m., Howard Mansfield of Hancock will present “Chasing Eden: A Book Of Seekers,” which tells the story of some who have attempted to create Utopian communities, such as the Shakers at Canterbury. The book also includes an account of an early 20th-century Black doctor in Keene who passed between both Black and white communities.
Mansfield’s discussion will be held outdoors, weather permitting. It will also be streamed on Facebook. A link will be available at toadbooks.com.
At 2 p.m., Mandy Grenier of Francestown will discuss “Thank You Fear — I’ll Take It From Here,” highlighting her own journey to overcome self sabotage. A life coach, Grenier has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern New Hampshire University. She works one-on-one with clients and delivers online coaching courses, with a focus on middle-aged women struggling with self doubt.
Both events are free. For more information, call the bookstore at 603-924-3543.
— Sentinel Staff