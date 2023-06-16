Amidst the cool spring air of Saturday, June 10, two local naturalists described each other’s life accomplishments to the dedicated supporters of the Harris Center for Conservation Education. Eleanor Briggs awarded the first ever Eleanor Briggs Award to local author, naturalist and animal rights activist Sy Montgomery. Saturday was a day of celebration, acknowledging these two mountain-moving women.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.