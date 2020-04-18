Nominations for the sixth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are now open.
The annual awards, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, will not include an event this year due to worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus at large events. But artists will be chosen in 10 categories, including a new individual award for the person most supportive of the arts in the region.
ELF — The Sentinel’s weekly arts, entertainment and lifestyle publication — will publish profiles of the winning artists beginning in July and running in sequential issues until all are featured. Photos of the winners and their work will appear in print while SentinelSource, the paper’s website, will feature multimedia presentations on each artist.
“We are disappointed we cannot properly honor these artists this year with an evening dedicated to their efforts, but we did not want to interrupt our annual recognition of this region’s amazing creativity” said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. “We will hope to hold the event again next year, and we’ll find a way at that event to recognize this year’s honorees and next year’s, too.”
“Storytelling has immense power in a community,” said Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!. “I hope that in telling the stories of the region’s excellent artistic creators, makers, doers and sharers, we can inspire our community to think about how we all can be creators at a time that will be ripe for innovation.”
There are 10 categories for the 2020 Ewing Awards. Williams said nominees and nominators should review each category to determine the proper grouping in which to enter. For rules and information, go to www.ewingarts.com:
Performing arts
2D visual art
3D visual arts
Literary arts
Interdisciplinary arts
Folk and traditional arts
Presenters of the arts
Student award
Lifetime achievement award
Excellence in community engagement
Arts advocate
The nomination window opened Thursday and closes May 15. Details on how to submit a nomination are on the website, Williams said. Self-nominations are encouraged. Nominations for the 2020 awards also may be sent via letter to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.
A panel of judges comprising past winners and regional art experts will meet shortly after the nomination deadline to make final selections. The Sentinel will announce all winners in July with profiles appearing shortly after.
The awards are named in honor of the late Ruth and James Ewing, who made many contributions to the local arts community through their stewardship of The Keene Sentinel and through personal philanthropy. Both Ewings were directors at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough. Mr. Ewing founded the New Hampshire Humanities Council. Mrs. Ewing was active with the Center for Chamber Music at Apple Hill and the Grand Monadnock Arts Council.
Questions about the awards can be directed to Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or Gelter at office@monadnockartsalive.org