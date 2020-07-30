In an unprecedented time when humans are profoundly disconnected from one another, many would agree the arts are needed more than ever.
Even a pandemic couldn’t keep audiences Wednesday night from celebrating those who create art and enjoying their work. For the first time in six years, the winners of The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards were not honored in the usual place: The Hoffman Auditorium at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center.
Instead, viewers joined the ceremonies (filmed at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Keene) via Facebook Live on The Keene Sentinel’s page.
The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards is a project of The Sentinel and Arts Alive!, a nonprofit that facilitates programming, fundraising and other activities for artists.
To date, 97 artists, arts groups, art schools and presenters of the arts from in and around the Monadnock Region have been honored with this award. It’s named for the late Ruth and Jim Ewing, who purchased The Sentinel in 1954, ran the daily newspaper for nearly 40 years and had an enduring investment of time and interest in the arts and humanities.
Both Ewings were directors at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough. Jim Ewing founded the New Hampshire Humanities Council. Ruth Ewing was active with the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music and the Grand Monadnock Arts Council.
“They’d be delighted with the collection of artists to whom we pay tribute this evening,” said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel and co-host of the virtual event, “though I bet they’d be puzzled with the format.”
Presenting along with Williams for the evening was Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!
Williams hopes to hold the live event again next year and to recognize this year’s honorees as well as those in 2021.
This year, there were 16 winners chosen from a field of 62 nominations of regional artists in 11 categories. Nominations closed May 15.
This year’s nominees were judged by Gelter and previous Ewing winners: Brattleboro-based painter Leigh Niland; Seth Brenzel, executive director of The Walden School; Yuan Pan, an illustrator, graphic artist and professor at Keene State College; and Erin Sweeney, a printmaker and sculptor from Peterborough.
The ceremony opened with one of several performances throughout the evening, this one by soprano JoAnne Mead of George Gershwin’s “Summertime.” Mead, a performer, vocal coach and music teacher from Swanzey, is a 2020 Ewing Arts Award winner in the community engagement category. She followed her award presentation later on with a fun and bouncy rendition of “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” by Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields.
Each winner was honored with a few words from Williams and Gelter and with videos, which were filmed inside The Colonial Theatre.
“The arts world hasn’t had it easy the last few months,” said Gelter during her introduction to the night’s festivities, “and the future seems to hold both the opportunity for big changes and the possibility of great losses. Tonight is a night that we can celebrate what arts bring to our community, to think about how we value their impact on our personal journeys as well.”
Former 34-year executive director of Keene State College’s Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery, Maureen Ahern, is the first recipient of the new Ruth and James Ewing Arts Advocate Award. Her focus at the gallery was to educate students about diversity and multiculturalism.
Filmmaker Oriana Camara, a ConVal Regional High School alumna and recent graduate of Wheaton College, was honored with an award in the interdisciplinary category. Following her video presentation was a screening of her short film, “Yasuni National Park: The Real Power Belongs to the People.” The documentary, which she shot during a faculty-led course in Ecuador, focuses on the impact of oil drilling in the area that is home to thousands of species of plants and animals as well as indigenous people.
Putney, Vt.-based company, Sandglass Theater, which earned the 2020 Ewing Arts award in the performing arts category, gave a moving and thought-provoking presentation from their current show, “Babylon,” a response to the worldwide refugee crisis and its impact on communities in the United States. The company, which performs interdisciplinary theater that combines puppetry, music and storytelling, conducted research and interviews over seven years with new residents who immigrated to the U.S. They performed the piece at the Redfern Arts Center two days before it closed its doors due to the pandemic.
Pianist Virginia Eskin, another winner in the performing arts category, is an adjunct professor of music at Keene State College and an expert in the work of female composers. To celebrate that, she performed two short pieces by turn-of-the-20th-century New Hampshire composer Amy Beach, along with a piece by ragtime composer Scott Joplin.
Larry Duberstein of Hancock was the award winner in literary arts. A writer of nine novels, his most recent, “Five Bullets” (2014), follows a Jewish Holocaust survivor who relocates to New York after World War II. In his video to accompany his award presentation, he read his poem, “Alice,” inspired by his time exploring the woods every morning with his new puppy.
The award in the presenter of the arts category, which recognizes those who bring about greater public awareness of the arts, went to Monadnock Music of Peterborough.
Laina Barakat, manager, spoke about the organization’s mission to make exceptional music accessible. Her words were followed by a live performance by Monadnock Music’s director, Rafael Popper-Keizer, performing a piece, “Draw the Sacred Circle Closer” by American composer Adolphus Hailstork.
Capping off the event was lifetime achievement award winner William Doreski, prolific poet and former professor of English at Keene State College, reading his poem, “Coast Guard.” The poem, he said in his recorded video, was inspired by his time working as a bartender in a coastal town and sleeping on the beach nearby. He said he sees art as being “essential for understanding how to live inside ourselves.”
In addition to those mentioned, here are the remaining winning artists:
In the two-dimensional arts category, painters Charlie Hunter of Bellows Falls and Chris Myott of Jaffrey.
One award in the three-dimensional arts category was given to sculptor Bruce Blanchette of Walpole.
The student award went to ConVal Regional High School senior Eamon Welby of Peterborough.
In the interdisciplinary category, which considers multiple skills used to produce art, Keene architect Katie Sutherland also won.
Sarah Benning of Brattleboro and her needlepoint work won in the folk/traditional arts category.
Two more awards were announced in the excellence in community engagement category, which recognizes those who have done the most to increase the public’s involvement in the arts. They are River Gallery School of Art in Brattleboro and Georgia Cassimatis, founder of the Keene studios and gallery 17Rox.
ELF — The Sentinel’s weekly arts, entertainment and lifestyle publication — will publish profiles of the winning artists beginning today. They will run in sequential issues until all are featured. They can also be found online at www.sentinelsource.com/ewing_arts/ewing_arts_2020/, along with the full event video.