Two Monadnock Region arborists competed at the 2023 International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) International Tree Climbing Championship Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Kate Odell, from Broad Oak Tree & Shrub Care in Peterborough, and Kyle McCabe, from Northern Arboriculture in Antrim, competed in the women’s and men’s divisions after qualifying at the New England Chapter Tree Climbing Championship, according to a news release from Broad Oak Tree & Shrub Care.
“I know a lot of the women competing in this have been doing it for many years and are amazing competition climbers and just climbers in general,” Odell, 31, told The Sentinel last week. “I’m not saying my expectations are low, but I’m going into this just excited to be in that environment and learn as much as I can and take away what I can, and just do my best.”
ISA is made up of chapters across the globe, with some chapters representing countries, states or regions such as New England depending on the number of arborists, Odell said.
“Each chapter, they have their own climbing competition earlier in the summer, and the male and female champion of that event gets an invitation to internationals,” she said.
The international championship involves five preliminary events that everyone competes in: work climb, speed climb, speed assent, throwline and aerial rescue. Judges award points for some events based on performance, while other events are judged based on speed, Odell said.
In an email, Broad Oak Tree & Shrub Care President Dan Tremblay wrote that the throwline "tests the climber’s ability to accurately use a throw weight (a 10oz engineered beanbag) attached to a 2-3mm line, through targets or branches placed in a tree." He added the heights are 60 feet or more, and the throwline is used to raise climbers' rope and climbing system.
Odell said her favorite event is the work climb because it simulates a job one might perform out in the field.
“You start at the top, and like, you’re not timed to get up there. And then it’s usually just a really fun climb just as you descend through the tree,” Odell said. “Every once in a while, you might have an actual job that’s like that, but it’s almost like they turn the tree into a jungle gym.”
She first became an arborist through happenstance, she said. After studying environmental science at the University of Vermont, she discovered the industry through a job fair she attended eight years ago, soon after graduating.
“I really didn’t know what arboriculture was. I knew, like, what tree work was, but I had no idea how far down that rabbit hole you could go and how far the industry had come,” she said. “So, it was sort of a happy accident, and a lot of the stuff that I studied lined up well with tree knowledge and insect knowledge and a general love for the outdoors.”
She began working for Broad Oak Tree & Shrub Care around four years ago. In her current position, she said she juggles many roles.
“On the regular day-to-day, I’m on the tree crew, either climbing or doing groundwork,” she said. “I’m usually the one dealing with clients, diagnosing problems and recommending treatments for all kinds of issues that trees can get, whether it's insects or disease or abiotic things. Like climate change is a big one now.”
This year’s ISA championship is the second one Odell is attending after her first championship in 2019. She anticipated that the main challenges would be heat and altitude.
Following the weekend's competition, Tremblay said Odell finished in a four-way tie for first in the throwline event and earned the silver medal for the second fastest time of the event.
He added that in the overall competition, Barton Allen-Hall, representing Australia, won the men's division while Josephine Hedger, representing the United Kingdom/Ireland region, won the women's division.
McCabe said via email that he finished in the top 10 for throwline, speed climb and aerial rescue.
"We had a wonderful event overall," he wrote. "I am happy to say I learned a few things and look forward to improving on them before the next event."
