The progress of local efforts to establish an emergency veterinary clinic in Keene is slow, but remains an urgent need in the region, according to members of a local veterinary care advocacy group.
Fred Parsells, a retired Keene police officer who's been helping to lead these efforts along with the local advocacy group, told The Sentinel Wednesday that an organization that deals with veterinary emergencies committed last year to opening up a facility for urgent medicine veterinary needs in the Elm City. Parsells is in continuous talks with the members of the organization regarding the establishment of the potential clinic. However, the organization is currently facing difficulties recruiting ample staff.
The organization was not reachable by The Sentinel on Wednesday for comment.
"There seems to be a lack of veterinarians," Parsells said. "That seems to be the case with the organization that we're currently dealing with. They need a lead veterinarian, an individual qualified as a vet with managerial skills and the abilities to run such an office with other vets and technicians and administrative staff."
Keene has been without 24/7 animal care for about five years, and Parsells has been working since October 2020 to recruit such a clinic. He helped form an advocacy group of local residents and leaders to aid in accomplishing this task.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), demand for veterinary care has gone up in recent years. During the pandemic's earliest months, veterinary practitioners were primarily seeing only urgent cases, effectively creating a backlog for all other appointments, AVMA reported in August 2021. This led to the number of national veterinary appointments increasing by 4.5 percent between 2019 and 2020, and by 6.5 percent between January and June of 2021.
In addition, data included in AVMA's report shows that the turnover rate in the veterinary industry was high: nearly 25 percent for veterinary technicians and 15 percent for veterinarians. This in turn hurt efficiency and productivity in the field, AVMA noted.
Among the members of the local advocacy group is Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Humane Society. She wrote in an email that the veterinary organization is looking at potential properties for a clinic with 5,000 square feet of space in a commercial location.
For people residing in Keene, the closest locations for emergency pet care are in Concord and Deerfield, Mass. Parsells said the approximate hour-long drive to either location can be too long for an animal to receive treatment.
"When your pet is in dire need in the middle of an emergency medical situation, an hour can literally mean the difference between life and death," he said. "They truly become members of your family. There is an absolute need of this kind of facility here."
Collinsworth made a similar comment, pressing the urgency for an emergency pet clinic in Keene.
“That one hour can be life threatening," she said. “There are numerous examples that we hear about where if we had a local emergency vet closer in the Monadnock Region then people wouldn't be facing these devastating losses.”
Wesley Wratchford, chairman of the Humane Society’s board of directors, and his wife Sharon, another board member, are two who have experienced this kind of loss firsthand.
Wesley told The Sentinel that two weeks ago he and Sharon, both Rindge residents, lost their 10-year-old dog Honey, a german shepherd and labrador mix.
“She was the love of our lives,” Wesley said. “She was fine in the morning, then around noon she started acting very odd, she was really lethargic.”
They took Honey to a local veterinarian, he said, who told them to rush her to the nearest emergency clinic. On the way to VCA Capital Area Veterinary Emergency and Specialty in Concord, Honey experienced heart failure and she died in the backseat, just four miles away from the clinic.
If there had been a closer clinic, it might have made a difference, the Wratchfords said.
“There’s no guarantee, but I think she might have had a better chance if it had been closer,” Wesley said.
“If this vet clinic comes in and everyone can benefit, then maybe Honey didn’t die in vain, I think,” Sharon said.
Collinsworth said that she will be meeting with representatives of the veterinary organization on Zoom in a couple weeks to discuss progress on the establishment of the clinic.
Parsells said that progress for around-the-clock animal care has been slower than he'd hoped, but he remains sure that Monadnock residents will have a resource someday for their furred best friends.
"In the beginning, I never really thought we'd attract someone's attention," he said.
"The fact that we did was a real plus. The fact that we're now in our third year of this is kind of disappointing but that's the way it is."
