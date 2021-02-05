Police are investigating vandalism to the “Little Free Library” box on Court Street near the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Officers responded to the criminal mischief around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said. Rev. Cynthia Bagley, the church’s senior minister, said the damage occurred sometime Wednesday night.
“Somebody in the night came and tore it all apart and scattered the books all around,” Bagley said Friday morning. “So that was a little disheartening. It’s a little box on a stand that has free books for people to take and leave.”
The box that was damaged is just outside Elsie Priest Park, which the church owns and operates, Bagley said. She estimated the vandalism caused $200 to $300 in damage.
“It was built by volunteers, so it’s hard to put a price on it,” Bagley said, adding that the library box has been there for years and is very popular with members of the community.
Police do not currently have any suspects, Derendal said.