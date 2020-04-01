N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced that some employees of New Hampshire liquor stores will receive temporary pay increases as their stores remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak. But several stores in the Monadnock Region won’t be among them.
According to the emergency order, managers and other workers at the state-owned Liquor and Wine Outlets will receive raises of 10 percent, effective immediately. The pay increases apply only to work that employees do while physically at the stores, not off site.
Last Thursday, Sununu issued a stay-at-home order that required all nonessential businesses in New Hampshire to shut down in-person operations and people to stay in their homes as much as possible. Liquor stores, as well as breweries, wineries and distilleries, have been classified as essential businesses.
But the governor’s latest order says that liquor store employees “might bear a heightened risk of exposure to ... COVID-19” due to the state’s decision to classify the outlets as essential.
The state-owned outlets announced Monday that several of their smaller locations would close temporarily to accommodate what a spokesman described as staffing limitations.
The outlets are directing customers affected by the closures to the next nearest location. Locally, stores in Swanzey, Winchester, Hinsdale, Walpole and Jaffrey are temporarily closed, half of the 10 closed outlets statewide. The Keene, West Chesterfield, Peterborough and Rindge outlets are still open.
The staffing shortages have also resulted in business-hour changes. The local stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
“Some employees have made the decision to remove themselves from the workplace,” said E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlets, when asked about the cause of the staffing limitations. “That has created some shortages, which has required us to reconfigure our staffing, and that has sort of manifested itself in adjusted hours. The latest step has been the consolidation of about eight of our 77 outlet locations.”
He said many of the workers opting to stay home are in the western part of the state, explaining this region’s multiple closures.
He said the outlets are taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of their workers. Hand sanitizer and gloves have been placed at each checkout, and sanitizing wipes are available at shopping cart areas, according to Powers.
Checkouts, touch screens, counters, door handles and other surfaces that are likely to be touched by customers and employees are being cleaned on an hourly basis, he said, and bathrooms are being cleaned more frequently, as well. In addition, informational posters with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been posted in all locations, including employee areas.
Rich Gulla, president of SEA/SEIU Local 1984, the union representing liquor-store employees, declined to comment on why some were not coming in.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner for the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said the decision to keep liquor stores open is consistent with how other businesses in the food and beverage industry have been treated.
He also noted that restaurants that sell alcohol were permitted to sell beer and wine to go, as a way to ease the economic sting of the ban on on-site dining.
The Liquor Commission contributes $143.6 million annually to the state’s general fund.