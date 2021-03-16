SWANZEY — The Cheshire Fairgrounds concert series formerly known as Drive-In Live has announced the performers for its first shows this year, as the organizer looks to ramp up operations after starting the series last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now named Northlands, the Route 12 venue will kick off its 2021 concert series with three shows from May 14-21, the Peterborough event producer M.E. Productions announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
The opening lineup will feature the bands Twiddle (May 14), Smith & Myers (May 15) and Pink Talking Fish and Neighbor (May 21).
Twiddle, a rock band formed at Castleton University — then known as Castleton State College — in Vermont, has played a number of historic venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The May 15 show will kick off a nationwide tour for Smith & Myers, an acoustic duo from the rock band Shinedown, while the tribute fusion group Pink Talking Fish is returning to the Swanzey venue after performing there last July. (The band plays music from Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish.)
All three shows will begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The local residents running M.E. Productions — Seth McNally of Stoddard and Mike Chadinha of Peterborough — founded Drive-In Live last year after indoor concert halls closed due to the pandemic.
Similar to a drive-in movie theater, attendees purchased access to the Cheshire Fairgrounds’ south parking lot and remained in, or next to, their vehicles throughout the show to limit contact with other concertgoers. Chadinha, the venue’s operations director, called the inaugural season “amazing” but said the drive-in model also created some problems, like sight-line issues if larger vehicles parked in the front rows.
Chadinha said it took three weeks for the company to organize ticketing, book its first shows and prepare for the concert series — a process, he added, that would normally take nine months.
“It was by far the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” he said Monday. “ … We had to learn as we went along.”
Despite its hasty launch, the venue’s 2020 lineup featured popular bands like Blue Öyster Cult, Guster and Recycled Percussion, the New Hampshire-based band that recently announced Keene as the second location of its retail store, Chaos & Kindness. While attendance varied by show, Chadinha estimated that they drew an average of about 1,500 people.
M.E. Productions has even bigger plans this year.
“Drive-In Live was born out of the need to keep the music going in New England during the pandemic,” McNally, Northlands’ executive director, said in a March 1 release announcing the venue’s name change. “Last year was about getting through it and putting unemployed folks back to work. We’re here, we’ve grown up, and we’re here to stay.”
Among the changes planned this year, Chadinha said Northlands will have a larger stage, bigger video screens and an improved sound system.
“One of our biggest goals in 2021 is about scaling our production up,” he said in the March 1 release.
Northlands has also adjusted its COVID-19 protocols, implementing a “pod” system to encourage social distancing among concertgoers.
Tickets will purchase a 100-square-foot space in the parking lot for up to six people — no vehicles — with each group roped off and separated by at least 6 feet from adjacent groups. The venue will have approximately 550 pods, according to Chadinha, with attendees asked to bring their own chairs. Parking will be available in adjacent lots.
“The ‘pods’ system has allowed us to increase our capacity, which means we’ll not only be able to present bigger national artists but also be able to provide more job opportunities for people in the local area,” he said in the March 1 release.
Concertgoers will be required to wear masks when outside of their pod, and Northlands has implemented typical safety restrictions prohibiting large bags and outside alcohol — part of an effort to formalize its operations after a more casual model in 2020, Chadinha explained.
“Last year, we were able to kind of do what we wanted because of COVID,” he said. “ … It was a little more of a party atmosphere than normal.”
The venue is planning to have an on-site beer garden this year, and Chadinha is working with local food trucks.
Northlands’ 2021 season will run through September, with M.E. Productions eyeing shows for every Friday and Saturday. Performers will be announced weekly, starting Tuesday, according to Chadinha.
Tickets for the May concerts must be purchased in advance and will be available Friday on Northlands’ website at northlandslive.com. The venue is offering a $250 deal to join its “North Pack,” which gives members an opportunity to buy tickets 24 hours before the general public.