Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.