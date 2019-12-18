A popular Keene diner is back in business.
Lindy’s Diner reopened Tuesday under new ownership, unveiling a more polished version of the iconic eatery, according to co-owner Carroll Stubbs. He and Jayne Stacy bought Lindy’s from Charles R. “Chuck” Criss and Nancy M. Petrillo on Nov. 18.
“I came here as a child and put my money in the jukebox and had a shake,” Stubbs recalled.
After the sale, Stubbs and Stacy temporarily closed the joint while making upgrades inside, such as reupholstering the booths; adding a fresh coat of paint; replacing most of the coolers and the coffee maker behind the counter; remodeling the two bathrooms, which are now unisex; and outfitting the kitchen with new appliances.
“It’s still Lindy’s. The diner car is still a diner car,” Stubbs said.
Indeed, the atmosphere seems untouched. Nearly every booth was full Wednesday afternoon, each still adorned with a miniature jukebox on the original tabletops. Guests might pause in putting their finger on the changes and then notice the new navy blue and cream color palette or the shiny Coca-Cola cooler.
Stubbs said there are more plans in the works, including replacing the windows, adding a small waiting area by the door and installing glass dividers to give booths by the entrance and the restrooms more privacy. He and Stacy also intend to fix the outdoor sign, which, at one time, lit up.
The diner has a website, lindysdiner.com, and new hours, operating from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Dinner had proven to be unprofitable, but there's a chance it may be brought back on a limited basis in the future, Stubbs said.
A grand opening is slated for the spring, after the owners upgrade the patio seating, he said.
New menus in the navy blue color scheme blend the diner’s regular fare with some from Stacy’s past venture, Flip Side Grille in Fitzwilliam, which has closed. Lindy’s staff now comprises some of the diner’s former employees as well as some from Flip Side, Stubbs said.
Tuesday and Wednesday saw a “solid, steady stream” of customers, he said, and he’s heard nothing but positive feedback.
Sitting at one end of the counter, Phil Alther of Keene said he’s been coming to Lindy’s since 1964, before he had a driver’s license. He said he remembers the different owners over the years: Criss and Petrillo bought the diner in 2003 from Arietta and George Rigopoulos, who had owned the eatery for nearly three decades. Timoleon N. “Lindy” Chakalos opened the 60-seat diner in 1961 before selling it to the Rigopouloses in 1974 and later starting Timoleon’s Family Restaurant on Main Street.
Alther also recalled the political candidates who’ve stopped in Lindy’s during their swings through the area, historic visits memorialized in photo collages on the tables.
“The place is an institution,” Alther said.