A late Keene restaurateur — who founded two mainstay restaurants downtown — met presidential hopefuls, treated all his customers as equals and took on responsibilities of every kind at his businesses almost daily until the pandemic, family and friends say.
Timoleon “Lindy” Chakalos died at age 95 last month after running Timoleon’s Restaurant since 1985 following the earlier sale of Lindy’s Diner, which he opened in 1960. Lindy’s Diner remains open under ownership not associated with the Chakalos family, but Timoleon’s closed Oct. 26.
Loved ones said they knew the businessman as a father and friend who wanted to create camaraderie over all-American meals.
“All these people ... particularly in the last few months after we had to close up, just came out of the woodwork with all these stories from Timoleon’s,” said Lindy’s son Leonidas Chakalos, of Haverhill, Mass. “[Lindy] had a knack of being able to talk to someone like his good friend Gov. [Walter] Peterson and talking some sort of geopolitical issue of the day, but then he’d turn around and talk to the dishwasher.”
Lindy was born in Keene June 29, 1927, to Nicholas and Panaula Chakalos, his obituary states. His dad emigrated from Greece to Keene in 1912 and his mom in 1916, according to Lindy’s son Nick Chakalos, of Hopkinton, Mass.
Nick and Leonidas said their father carried several names after there was confusion surrounding what he was to be called at birth. Nick said the Greek custom of the godparent giving a newborn a name at baptism conflicted with the more modern birth-certificate process.
“In my dad’s case, at birth he was given the name George. At his baptism, his godfather had a brother who was either ailing or had recently passed [named Timoleon], so he named [my dad] Timoleon,” Nick said in an email. “When the baptism was over, family and friends traveled to my grandparents’ home where my grandmother had stayed behind to prepare a celebratory feast. She then found out what name he had been given.”
As for “Lindy,” Leonidas said it originated from his dad’s birth in the same year that American pilot Charles Lindbergh, dubbed “Lucky Lindy,” gained fame for his nonstop flight from New York City to Paris. Lindbergh accomplished the feat May 20-21, 1927, just one month before Timoleon Chakalos’ arrival.
One of eight children, Lindy attended Keene High School, where he was class treasurer, a celebrated basketball player and received All-State honors in the sport and in band. He was also named Most Valuable Player of the N.H. State Basketball Championship one year despite Keene High’s loss in the final game, according to his obituary.
Peter Espiefs, a retired Cheshire County probate judge, said he knew Lindy as “a hard worker, and he cared about the community.” Espiefs was a 14-year-old student playing basketball at Dover High School when he first met Lindy through competition on the court.
“He was playing against Dover in a state [basketball] tournament and he singlehandedly wiped out Dover,” said Espiefs, of Keene.
Lindy graduated from Keene High in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 15 of that year, serving until he was honorably discharged Aug. 10, 1946. He went on to attend Bridgton Academy, transferred to the University of Rhode Island and later the University of New Hampshire before the Elm City called him back.
He returned to Keene to take care of his aging father and tend to the family’s restaurant on Marlboro Street, which was near where Penuche’s Ale House currently sits, according to Nick. Lindy graduated from Keene State College, then called Keene Teachers College, with a bachelor’s degree in history education in the 1950s.
“His dad had progressed from working [in] many textile mills to selling fruit from a fruit truck that drove through the towns of Cheshire County to opening a little family restaurant,” Nick said. “... [Lindy] put aside what he wanted to do and just continued with that for a few years until it was time for him to move on and bring his own diner into town.”
Evelyn Hubal, one of Lindy’s sisters-in-law, said she recalled when he planned to open his first namesake diner in 1960, which was a mobile building transported to Keene.
“One of my favorite stories of the diner is when Lindy told us it was coming on this specific day, his youngest sister and I went and sat opposite what is now Lindy’s Diner on the curbing waiting for that diner to come down,” said Hubal, of Keene. “Boy, were we excited.”
It was while running his diner that Lindy met his lifelong partner, Kiriaky “Kiki” Chakalos, who had traveled from Greece for a wedding in the mid-1960s. Leonidas said Lindy’s sister Sophia met Kiki at the Greek church in Fitchburg, Mass., through her friend Joanna, Kiki’s sister, and invited her to Keene to meet Lindy.
“They took her to lunch at Lindy’s Diner and my dad came out of the kitchen because he knew what was up, and he said hello,” Leonidas said. “They got back in the car and Sophie said to my mother, ‘What do you say?’ and my mom’s like, ‘What do you mean? The short guy that came out of the kitchen?’ “
Leonidas said his parents married in 1966. He said his dad sold the business to brother-in-law George Rigopoulos in the early 1970s, who ran the diner for more than 35 years, according to Rigopoulos’ obituary from December 2021. As for Lindy, he moved on to become owner-manager of the newly constructed Keene Ramada Inn. A Sentinel news brief from March 1974 says he employed about 90 people at the lodge on Winchester Street after completing a two-week training course.
He also ran a cafeteria at Keene State in the 1970s and early 1980s, which Nick said was called The Coffee Shop and open from morning to night. But Nick and Leonidas said he came into his own with Kiki when they re-entered the full-scale restaurant business, launching Timoleon’s Restaurant. It was there that Lindy raised his three sons — Leonidas, Nick and George.
“I was being groomed [for the business] in the ‘90s [because] my dad and I had the same type of personality where in his heyday we would go out in the restaurant and work the room,” Leonidas said. “... I worked there [in my teens] starting when I was 15 years old busing tables, taking cash, dishwashing and cooking.”
A quirk of being a restaurant owner in New Hampshire was that Lindy and his family were introduced to presidential candidates on the primary trail every four years, his sons said, and it became a rite that anyone stopping in Keene had to visit Lindy’s Diner. That tradition continues today.
The Chakalos family met such politicians as Presidents Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, presidential candidate and former Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman and former Delaware governor Pete du Pont, who ran for president in 1988, Nick said.
“Depending on your political affiliation, if one of your biggies was coming in to go to Lindy’s Diner, you’d head down to Lindy’s Diner so you could meet them,” Hubal said.
When Donald Primrose founded Keene nonprofit Hundred Nights in 2009, Lindy allowed him to use a portion of the building housing Timoleon’s Restaurant for an emergency warming shelter.
Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said she knew Lindy to be charitable above all. He often extended job opportunities to those experiencing homelessness and joblessness who were using the nonprofit’s services, she said.
“I think for some people it gave them the ability to move on to other positions and other places,” Cambiar said. “... If the dishwasher didn’t show up or the cook didn’t show up or anything like that he would ask us if we had anybody in mind.”
Lindy’s charity extended to the American Heart Association, where he served as chairman for the local Keene drive, according to his obituary. He was also a member of civic organizations like the Bektash Shriners and the Asteria Chapter 40 OES Masonic Temple, now known as Jerusalem Lodge #104.
One of Lindy’s proudest traits though, was his Greek heritage — he was a lasting member and past president of St. George Greek Orthodox Church on West Street, attending alongside family and the close-knit Greek community of Keene.
“He was frequently on the board of directors [of the church] and he was a hard worker,” said Espiefs, who moved to Keene in 1961 and reconnected with Lindy, becoming friends for many decades. “Some of the members of the board would drop in at Lindy’s after a meeting and talk things over. We had a great time talking about everyone’s background and their lives and relatives in the old country, trying to find out if we were related to each other.”
Espiefs said they didn’t find any relations throughout the years, but Leonidas recalled a story from the 1970s he said epitomized his dad’s ability to find commonality with others. Lindy had traveled to Greece with Kiki, and the couple left Athens in a rental car to find his relatives.
“They’re asking around and cruising around and they can’t find anyone,” Leonidas said. “All of a sudden, their rental car has a flat tire. ... They’re changing the tire, some guy comes up and he’s helping them, ... and all of a sudden [they learn] it’s his cousin, and they broke down right in front of the family’s house.”
But if there’s anything the Keene community knew Lindy for, it was that keeping his restaurant operating daily was critical, no matter what task he took on or what day of the year he worked.
“He worked until almost the last day of his life; he could have retired so many years ago,” Cambiar said.
Leonidas said his dad was an all-present sight at Timoleon’s Restaurant, regularly making rice pudding and soups up until March 2020 when the eatery closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added he only knew Lindy to close on Christmas, giving Leonidas some culture shock when jobs later in life provided more days off.
He said being raised by his dad, who was also something of a father to Keene’s dining businesses, was a special upbringing.
“It was really interesting growing up in that lifestyle,” Leonidas said. “He was the best man ... [and] he respected everyone and anyone.”
Lindy Chakalos was a great man-I worked for him and his wife, Kiki, briefly when I was a young woman. I will never forget one day when my young daughter needed an expensive medication, and they were so concerned with whether or not I had the money. They were on the verge of offering me the money when a friend bought the prescription. They were a wonderful couple, and Lindy will be dearly missed. Laura Thompson
