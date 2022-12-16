A late Keene restaurateur — who founded two mainstay restaurants downtown — met presidential hopefuls, treated all his customers as equals and took on responsibilities of every kind at his businesses almost daily until the pandemic, family and friends say.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.






(1) comment

Gloria58
Gloria58

Lindy Chakalos was a great man-I worked for him and his wife, Kiki, briefly when I was a young woman. I will never forget one day when my young daughter needed an expensive medication, and they were so concerned with whether or not I had the money. They were on the verge of offering me the money when a friend bought the prescription. They were a wonderful couple, and Lindy will be dearly missed. Laura Thompson

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.