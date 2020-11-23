Even as local families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving apart from friends and relatives this year, they are finding things to appreciate.
John Stone and his wife, Helen, plan to have their own Turkey Day meal with “the full trimmings” at their Jaffrey home, he said.
Stone, who is chairman of the Jaffrey Public Library’s Board of Trustees, explained that he and Helen typically host a group of seven family members who live in Jaffrey and Connecticut. With the couple taking precautions this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, though, it will be the first time in four decades they do not spend Thanksgiving with their children, according to Stone.
“Together, we decided we don’t want to take any chances,” he said. “… It’s heartbreaking, to put it mildly.”
The couple plans to have a Zoom call with their family at some point Thursday, in an effort to assuage their absences. And, Stone said, he is thankful all of them remain healthy.
Brittany Migneault, 32, will celebrate Thanksgiving in Keene with her parents and her sister’s small family. They usually have a large gathering with cousins and their own children at her uncle’s house in Vermont, she said.
“Thanksgiving is such an important time for people to spend with their families,” Migneault said.
If recent sales at The Bread Shed — the Keene bakery she founded and owns — are any indication, many local families are similarly downsizing their festivities this year.
Orders for the bakery’s holiday-season specialties, which include dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls and cinnamon-pecan babka, have been popular so far, according to Migneault. But the portions are notably smaller than in previous years.
“Usually someone would order three or four packs of dinner rolls, but this year, they order one,” she said.
Greater local demand for small turkeys is additional anecdotal evidence that Monadnock Region families are preparing to spend Thanksgiving apart. Migneault said The Bread Shed is encouraging its staff to do the same.
But the bakery is offering a sweet remedy for anyone lamenting the absences at their table: decorate-your-own sugar cookie kits. Customers can also send a kit to family and friends with a personalized message, “just so people know you’re thinking of them and really missing them this year,” Migneault said.
Elsewhere in Keene, Jeremy Lory and his wife, Nancy, will be on their own Thursday.
Nancy is one of eight children, Lory explained, so attendance at the family’s Thanksgiving gatherings often numbers around 40 people, including some non-relatives who have nowhere else to go. This year, however, the couple will not even see their two adult children, who live in the Boston area and Oregon, respectively.
Lory, a former school counselor and special education instructor, said losing the annual opportunity to enjoy loved ones’ company is particularly difficult during a year when many people may already feel lonely.
“That sadness of not being with family accentuates how hard the last seven months have been,” he said.
Noting the positive news in recent weeks of possible COVID-19 vaccines, however, Lory said he is hopeful that traditional Thanksgiving celebrations will resume in 2021. The isolated version this year “gives a pause to realize how meaningful being with friends and family is,” he said.
Perhaps nobody in the Monadnock Region is more thankful this year than Christina Miller, 46, of Keene.
Miller will spend Thanksgiving with her fiancé, Christopher Silvernale, and their daughters, 19 and 9, in the family’s new home on South Lincoln Street in Keene. They had been homeless since August 2019 — spending time at a Southwestern Community Services emergency shelter in Keene and later living in a camper in Swanzey — before moving into the South Lincoln Street property Nov. 1.
Last year, they spent the holiday with Miller’s family in Georgia, where Miller, Silvernale and their daughters were living in a camper. She said the day was tense and unpleasant.
The family is still furnishing their new home on South Lincoln Street, but they plan to host Miller’s mother, 71, for laid-back festivities on Thursday. Miller explained that she is excited to be in the kitchen again.
“It feels good to be able to cook a full meal this year,” she said.