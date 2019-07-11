The Monadnock Progressive Alliance plans to sponsor a Lights for Liberty vigil in Keene Friday night, joining hundreds of events across the country and abroad that will spotlight and protest the treatment of detained migrants.
Keene’s event is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. on Central Square.
At 9 p.m., “we will light our candles in silent vigil for all those held in US detention camps to bring light to the darkness of the Trump administration’s horrific policies,” a news release says. “We ask participants to bring signs and candles.”
Although Keene’s vigil was not yet listed on the Lights for Liberty website Wednesday night, eight other events scheduled in New Hampshire Friday were: in Peterborough, Dover, Hanover, Nashua, North Conway, Portsmouth, Wolfeboro and Wilton.
Peterborough’s is a rally scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the steps on the town house, with a visit from Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Separately, a candlelight vigil is planned in Brattleboro’s Pliny Park from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
Collectively, the demonstration is called Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps.
Lights for Liberty’s website lists events in all 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia, as well as in countries including Canada, France, Germany, Haiti, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.