Your cute, cuddly cat is a well-honed predator waiting to pounce on unsuspecting prey.
Stalking through backyards and along street corners, domesticated house cats can have an outsized impact on wildlife — especially birds. That is why one Keene resident has recommended that the city explore licensing requirements for our feline friends.
In a letter to the City Council ahead of its meeting Thursday, Edward Coppola said Keene should look into what can be done to minimize the number of birds and small animals killed by domesticated cats free-range hunting in local neighborhoods.
“I believe that as a progressive, forward-thinking City, Keene can do more to ensure that humans and wildlife can better co-exist,” Coppola said in the letter.
Citing a National Audubon Society article about a recent study that found as many as 3 billion — or about one in four — birds have been lost in North America since 1970, Coppola said the city should consider cat licensing and other measures to lessen the impact of pets on wildlife. With licensing, the city could require outdoor cats to wear bells or specialized collars that could help alert would-be prey to the cat's presence, he said.
Reached by phone Friday, Coppola added that he raised the issue of outdoor cats killing birds with a couple neighbors, who did not know that their pets had such an impact. He said they either stopped letting their cats outdoors or got a specialized collar, like those made by the company Birdsbesafe.
While cats are not the main cause of the dramatic decline in bird populations, according to Pamela Hunt, a senior biologist for avian conservation at the N.H. Audubon Society, domesticated felines do have a substantial impact.
Habitat loss and climate change are the driving forces behind population declines, Hunt said, referencing the N.H. Audubon's State of the Birds report published in 2020 that notes that birds are "environmental indicators" of larger issues.
But, in terms of direct mortalities, cats are the leading killers of birds, ahead of collisions with windows, buildings and vehicles, she said. Domesticated cats kill more than 2 billion birds per year in the United States, she said.
“If you have a cat and it goes outside, you may not know that it kills a bird now and again,” Hunt said. “But the data we have from people with cats with cameras on them shows that cats are killing tons of birds.”
On Thursday, the council referred the cat-licensing proposal to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for further review. Reached by phone Friday, two councilors said they could be open to the idea, but would want more information and feedback from the public before making any decision.
Gladys Johnsen, a councilor from Ward 4 who described herself as a cat lover, said she read somewhere that outdoor cats can have a large impact on birds. But Johnsen said she keeps her cat, Chax, indoors so she doesn’t have to worry about that.
“I certainly don’t want my cat eating a bird,” she said. “I’d rather give him a little catnip with his toys; they get the same kind of joy.”
Johnsen said that she would want to know more about the specifics of any proposed licensing regulations, but if they could protect bird populations, she’d be interested.
“They’re hunters,” she said of cats. “Don’t we now have to license dogs? If [cat licensing] would help with something like that, I’d say go for it.”
Councilor Andrew Madison, who represents Ward 3, said he thought Coppola made some good points and that he will pay attention to the issue when it is before the licensing committee.
“It’s a very unusual request of the city,” Madison said, adding that he hasn’t heard of any other communities in New Hampshire regulating cats and suspects that other factors probably have a larger impact on bird populations than cats.
Still, in his neighborhood, there are a large number of outdoor cats, some of which are pets whose owners allow them to roam and others which are feral “porch cats” that don’t belong to anyone in particular, he said. With so many cats, he added, licensing could be hard to enforce.
“I’m not sold either way on it yet,” Madison said. “I’ll wait to see how the public feels.”
Hunt, whose job it is to keep her pulse on bird populations in the state, echoed concerns about the difficulty of enforcing cat licensing. A resident of Concord, Hunt said she lives in a condominium association that has regulations for outdoor cats.
“My gut reaction is it’s not going to work,” Hunt said. “It's impossible to enforce, even in a condo association, much less in the city of Keene.”
Still, domesticated cats are an invasive species that occur in much greater numbers than native predators, like bobcats, in the Northeast, she said. And feral cats pose a particular problem because they often hunt for their food, since they are not pets fed by their owners.
While some pet owners think that putting a bell or a multicolored scarf on their cat might help warn would-be predators, Hunt said she doesn’t believe those methods do much to protect birds and other animals.
Simply put, the best way to protect birds from cats is to keep our furry friends indoors, Hunt said.
“They’re bad news; they’re cute. And those two things aren’t opposed to each other,” she said. “Keeping them inside solves all sorts of problems.”
This article has been changed to correct the name of the City Council committee this proposal was referred to.