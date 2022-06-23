The N.H. Board of Nursing did not issue a decision Thursday on whether to continue the emergency licensure suspension of Cheshire Medical Center’s chief nursing officer after an hours-long hearing in Concord.
But the hearing on Amy Matthews’ license brought into public view new details about the circumstances that allowed gallons of fentanyl solution to go unaccounted for — much of it stolen — from the Keene hospital’s intensive care unit over several months.
It also revealed that the total known drug loss exceeds what The Sentinel has previously reported.
As of June 5, the hospital had reported to the state that the equivalent of 670 bags of fentanyl solution, or about 8.8 gallons containing about 1.68 million micrograms of fentanyl, could not be accounted for in nursing documentation since about October, according to Collin Phillips, a lawyer representing the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.
“Amy Matthews is directly responsible for the practice of incompetence that exists at Cheshire Medical Center that has resulted in the critical loss of 1,675,000 micrograms of fentanyl among other controlled substances,” Phillips said.
The nursing board suspended Matthews' license on May 26 on an emergency basis, citing not only a significant loss of fentanyl prior to early February, when a nurse, Alexandra Towle, self-reported stealing hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution, but a continued loss after that date as remedial measures were implemented. The board of pharmacy suspended the licenses of Pharmacist-in-Charge and Director of Pharmacy Melissa Siciliano and Pharmacist Richard Crowe about two months earlier, on March 30. Siciliano's license has since been reinstated but she has resigned from her roles at Cheshire Medical Center, as indicated in a letter she sent the pharmacy board in May. She will remain an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which is affiliated with Cheshire Medical Center, as the system clinical manager of pharmacy services, that letter states.
The board of pharmacy has also scheduled a hearing, tentatively slated for next week, on whether Cheshire Medical can keep its pharmacy permit.
A criminal investigation into the missing drugs is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday.
Alysia Cassotis, a lawyer representing Matthews, said Thursday she should have her license reinstated because she does not present any danger to the public health, safety or welfare. Since the hospital became aware of the missing drugs in early February, Matthews has played an important role in investigating the matter and in implementing new policies to prevent drug loss in the future, Cassotis said.
“There was a constant evolution of education and other measures that were put into place to address this,” she told the pharmacy board. “CNO Matthews was an integral part of that so the only thing you have done by suspending her license is take her out of that role and in fact potentially creating more instability in this situation.”
Cheshire Medical Center highlighted some of those measures in a statement emailed Thursday afternoon. They include increasing oversight and supervision in areas where controlled substances are dispensed, additional staff training on the administration and disposal of controlled substances, implementing daily processes to have multiple pharmacy staff members reconcile controlled drug usage, and employing drug diversion specialists to review and update policies, a hospital spokesman said.
After a recent inspection, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services found no deficiencies in the hospital's current practices in this area, the statement said.
Matthews testified at Thursday's hearing that she has worked at Cheshire Medical Center since 2000, and as chief nursing officer since 2018. She said a surge in COVID-19 cases stressed the nursing staff and led the hospital to decrease security measures related to controlled substances last winter. After discovering that a nurse had been stealing fentanyl solution, the hospital reinstated those security measures, she said.
As the chief nursing officer, Matthews is responsible for all nurses and nursing practices at the hospital, Phillips said. She demonstrated a “severe lack of judgment” when she decreased security measures while experiencing an increase in fentanyl at the hospital due to the COVID-19 surge, he said.
“When you have more to protect, you don’t decrease your security measures,” Phillips stated.
Moreover, even after Matthews learned on Feb. 1 that a nurse stole substantial amounts of the solution over several months, another 88,000 micrograms of pure fentanyl went missing under her watch, he said, showing she “failed to overcome [a] pervasive and habitual practice of her nurses’ poor documentation.”
And while aware as early as April 20, when a fentanyl audit was completed, that the additional fentanyl had gone unaccounted for since Feb. 1, Matthews failed to report that loss to the OPLC, Phillips said.
Cassotis noted that there is no evidence of theft after Feb. 1, and that entire bags of fentanyl solution did not go missing after that date; rather, she said, small amounts at a time of the drug went unaccounted for, for a variety of reasons, as the hospital worked to implement new policies.
“There were not whole bags of fentanyl leaving the facility after Ms. Towle was terminated,” she said, of the nurse who admitted to stealing fentanyl. “... there were portions of the bags that were unaccounted for based on lax documentation and practice.”
Problems related to the PCA pumps the hospital uses to administer intravenous infusions — including the IV bags of fentanyl solution — to patients led to discrepancies in documentation about how much fentanyl was recorded as going unused from each bag, Matthews testified.
The hospital suspended the use of the pumps for fentanyl solution on May 13 and plans to move to a method of administering the drug using syringes, though supply-chain issues have delayed the hospital’s ability to obtain that equipment, Phillips said.
“Suspending the use of fentanyl PCA pumps demonstrates that [Matthews] understands that the only way for Cheshire Medical Center nurses to practice safely is to not practice at all,” Phillips said.
He noted testimony from Matthews that the pumps are used to administer drugs other than fentanyl as well.
“What is more concerning is that [Matthews’] nursing staff is using the same pumps, with the same habit of poor documentation, to administer other medications such as morphine and IV antibiotics,” he said. “If the respondent can't trust her own staff with fentanyl documentation, how can she trust them with other medications?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.