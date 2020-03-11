WALPOLE — Town residents decided a five-way race for library trustees during Tuesday’s annual elections at the Walpole Town Hall and St. Peter’s Church.
Susan Hubbard Johnson was the top vote-getter in the race for three three-year terms, finishing with 608. Incumbent Katherine Nerrie’s 567 votes and Shirley Capron’s 451 were enough to return them to the board, whereas Tim Lester and Kevin Switzer fell short with 388 votes and 258, respectively.
There was technically one other contested race on this year’s ballot, although David Edkins stated ahead of the race that he was withdrawing his candidacy for a three-year term on the zoning board. In a post on The Walpolean website, Edkins urged people to vote for the other candidate, Ernest Vose. Voters listened, awarding Vose 565 votes to Edkins’ 271.
The following were elected without opposition: Steven Dalessio for a three-year term on the selectboard (862 votes); Jack Wozmak for a two-year term as moderator (859); Thomas Goins for a three-year term as treasurer (858); Cynthia Westover for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (899); Jason Perron (831) and Jeffrey White (712) for two three-year terms on the planning board; and Dale Woodward for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (894). Robert Kimball received 66 write-in votes for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds, a seat that drew no candidates to the ballot.
A total of 975 people cast ballots at the polls at Walpole Town Hall and at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, or about 35 percent of Walpole’s 2,821 registered voters.
Walpole’s annual town meeting is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall.