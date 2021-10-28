Liberty Utilities has determined that an equipment malfunction at its Keene facility caused last week's outage that left more than 1,000 Elm City customers without gas service for up to several days, the company announced Wednesday.
Though the incident is still under investigation, Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Emily Burnett said the company has identified that the outage resulted from a problem with the control equipment at the plant. However, she said the root cause of the malfunction is expected to be determined later this week.
"The safety equipment in place at the plant alerted us of the issue right away, allowing employees ample time to shut off the flow of gas," Burnett said in an email.
Burnett did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday about the timeline for the investigation and what fixes have been implemented in the meantime.
The outage started late in the morning on Oct. 20, with most service restored by Saturday night. The outage affected about four-fifths of the company's 1,250 customers in the city.
She said the results of the investigation will be reviewed and steps will be taken to limit any further issues. She said the plant is not a safety hazard and is being staffed full time to ensure it remains in operation and able to provide service.