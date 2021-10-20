Liberty Utilities shut off gas service to roughly 1,000 customers in Keene late Wednesday morning due to a problem at the company's local production facility.
The issue does not present any danger to the public, according a news release from Liberty Utilities Wednesday afternoon. The company expects restoration of gas service to take "multiple days" according to the release.
Company spokeswoman Emily Burnett said the company hopes to restore services over the next two to three days. The exact day and time of restoration will vary between customers, she said.
The problem at Liberty's Keene production facility arose around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release, and caused a drop in gas pressure. The company has not determined what caused the issue, but said technicians are actively investigating.
As a result of the outage, several downtown restaurants are offering limited menus, or closing early, Wednesday.
Jesse Schultz, general manager and head chef of downtown's Odelay, said there has been a buzz in the local food scene throughout the day as businesses check in with one another and discuss contingency plans. The service interruption happened shortly before lunch, he said, and affected what the restaurant can offer. Shortly before 5 p.m., Odelay announced on Facebook it would be closing early due to the outage.
Before Liberty restores gas services to the affected customers, the company must turn off all individual gas meters and mitigate the problem at its production facility, according to the release. The company has created a web page for updates and with information about safety precautions at https://bit.ly/3vxZBcI.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.