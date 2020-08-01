Liberty Mutual Insurance has sold its office at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene, which housed the former Peerless Insurance Company, one year after telling employees it planned to move to a smaller facility.
It was not immediately clear what will replace Liberty Mutual at the location.
The property, which includes 50 acres south of Route 12 and 11 acres north of the highway abutting Pako Avenue, was purchased for $832,000 this month by a limited liability company that appears to have been established specifically for the transaction, public records show.
The 140,000-square-foot facility on Maple Avenue was more expansive than Liberty Mutual needed for its staff of about 190 people, Glenn Greenberg, a spokesman for the company, told The Sentinel previously.
About 75 employees planned to begin working in June at Liberty Mutual’s new office in the Fairbanks Plaza on West Street, according to Greenberg. The loss of a facilities position was the only expected personnel change, he said at the time.
Greenberg was not available Friday for comment on the sale, which was recorded in county land records Monday and became effective earlier this month.
Peerless Insurance, founded in 1901, had occupied the office since 1957. Liberty Mutual purchased the company in 1999 before bringing it under the Liberty Mutual name within the past eight years.
The new owner, a company called 62 Maple Ave Keene LLC, was incorporated in Delaware on July 2, according to the state’s Division of Corporations.
In transaction records filed with the Cheshire County Register of Deeds, 62 Maple Ave Keene LLC lists its mailing address as Twenty Lake Holdings LLC, a real estate investment company in Stamford, Conn.
Twenty Lake Holdings, a subsidiary of the New York City hedge fund Alden Global Capital, has drawn scrutiny for its involvement in purchasing the offices of newspapers that were subsequently gutted under management by Digital First Media, another Alden subsidiary, according to The Washington Post and other news outlets.
Twenty Lake Holdings staff did not respond to calls and an email Friday requesting comment on the Maple Avenue property transaction.