The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has asked the state to waive the required number of signatures to put its candidates on the ballot this fall, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The N.H. Libertarians have determined it would be a risk to public health if their members go out into the community to circulate petitions, the party said in a news release issued last week.
In a letter sent to N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the party’s executive committee said members had been out collecting signatures since early January but have halted those efforts to protect “voters, activists and those who will eventually handle these petitions....”
The release says that, in the past, the party has regularly been able to secure the 3,000 signatures required for unrecognized parties to gain ballot access for gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidates, the only statewide races that could get the party listed on the ballot.
“With election deadlines fast approaching, and with so much fear and uncertainty concerning this virus, it is vital that the secretary of state and the governor act to protect our elections by waiving the petitioning requirement,” party Chairman Brian Shields said.
Normally, nomination papers must be submitted by Aug. 5 to the supervisors of the checklists in the municipalities of the voters who sign the petition, then delivered to the Secretary of State’s Office by Sept. 2, according to Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan. The office had not responded to the party’s request as of Tuesday morning, Scanlan said.
Since March 27, New Hampshire has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu. The order asks that people stay inside their residences as much as possible to help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.