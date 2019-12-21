Richard Levine’s store in Keene is an unofficial museum on the history of audio recording.
Tucked in a cluster of floor-standing speakers is a wind-up Victrola. Shelves of CD players line one wall, car sound systems fill another section, and in between are stereos from the 1970s and ’80s that Levine is repairing. In the back of the store sits an early-era tube TV, its brown casing out of place among the sleek black equipment.
Levine, 75, who goes by Rick, has run Interface on Lower Main Street in Keene for 46 years and been repairing radios and TVs since his early teens.
He lives with his wife of 22 years, Joyce, and their two dogs in Keene. He’s ostensibly retiring, but walking away from a lifelong career has taken longer than expected.
Finding his love
Levine’s great-grandmother introduced him to audio technology when she gifted him a crystal radio kit to build when he was 10.
“From time to time, a man’s voice would come through very loudly,” Levine said.
He asked his parents and neighbors about the recurring voice until he found the culprit: a ham radio enthusiast, who sparked in a young Levine a passion for audio equipment.
During his school years, he studied the technology independently and began tinkering. When he was about 14, he started offering radio and TV repairs from his parents’ home.
Levine’s family lived in Tampa, Fla., at the time, but their roots were in New England, where his grandfather, Harry Levy, had a cottage in Cape Cod, Mass. Levine knew there was a television shop nearby, so a week after his 15th birthday, he left home (with his mother’s permission), took a bus to Boston and got a ride from an uncle, Phil Levine, to the Cape. There, Levine visited the shop and told the owner that he wanted a summer job fixing TVs.
“Of course the guy thought I was nuts,” he said.
The owner brought Levine to a basement with three broken tube TVs and challenged him to repair them.
“I’m sure he figured in 10 minutes I’d chicken out and come up with my tail between my legs,” he said.
Instead, Levine got all three TVs functioning in about an hour and a half, and he landed a full-time gig for the summer.
With his skills and proclivity for tinkering, Levine had always seemed destined for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But when he was 13, before his summer in Cape Cod, his father, Alfred, suffered a heart attack just after his 40th birthday, which Levine still recalls with tears in his eyes so many decades later.
Plans changed after that, when the family’s finances and priorities were forced to shift. After high school, Levine enrolled in the Navy and served for three years as a guided missile technician. He returned to radio and TV briefly, spending a couple of years with KLH, a manufacturer of audio speakers, before a stint in medical electronics.
Levine moved to New Hampshire in 1968 and shortly after launched Monadnock Audio in Peterborough with a partner who left a year later. He moved to Keene in 1973 and reopened his business on Lower Main Street, renaming it Interface.
Levine met his wife, Joyce, through the store nearly 30 years ago.
“She actually came in shopping for herself for her 40th birthday and wound up buying the store owner,” he quipped, laughing.
Once their golden retrievers fell in love, Levine said they had no choice but to follow suit.
He and Joyce — who has a “GOLDEN” vanity plate — are avid dog lovers. They rescued Tribble when she was 10, in need of expensive hip surgery and in danger of being euthanized. The Levines took her in and Tribble, now 14 years old, lazes happily around the shop, enjoying belly rubs from anyone who offers.
They have another rescue dog at home, a mixed breed named Micah, who Levine said is far too energetic to come to work with his dad.
Watching evolution
Levine will gladly walk anyone through the history of audio, though the story saddens him.
“Home stereo has gone through a very strange evolution,” he said.
He grabbed a Thomas Edison wax cylinder from the early 1900s in its original case, which has instructions not to sell it for less than 50 cents, and he removed the black tube that was built to play four minutes of music, a novelty in that era.
For so much of the world’s history, he said, people couldn’t hear music unless someone played it live in front of them. Then suddenly, with the advances in technology, they could hear astounding performances in their living rooms.
Levine speaks almost longingly about that transition, when music became accessible. From Edison’s wax cylinders to compact discs, Levine asserts that the first century of the recording industry was focused on bettering the quality — “until the 1990s.”
“I blame it on the cassette Walkman, followed by the iPod and mp3s.”
People have become accustomed these days to streaming or downloading songs as mp3s, he said, and listening to them on phones or through low-quality speakers on their computers.
“So almost all my customers for this stuff are gray- and white-haired people, with a handful of young people who actually know better and want the good stuff,” he said.
Moving to a wall of stereo systems, Levine fiddled with a device until “There’ll Be Some Changes Made” by Chet Atkins and Mark Knopfler spilled from nearby speakers, with crisp guitar picks and bass that was never too obtrusive.
Levine has watched the industry grow and then shrink, in his store and under his hands as he’s made repairs for the past several decades. It’s been disappointing, he said, to see the increasing disinterest in hiqh-quality sound, especially with so much technology available and accessible in the modern world.
“With that capacity has come a lack of respect for it by a lot of people, a lack of appreciation of this wonderful thing that can happen,” he said.
Since Levine opened his Keene store in 1973, stereo systems have become comparably far more affordable, he said, but sales have declined dramatically.
“All of this stuff is less expensive than it used to be, and it should be a golden age for music listening in the home, and it isn’t.”
A retirement
Interface has sported a “retirement sale” sign since July, but the store is still filled with products, including countless shelves in the back and a storage attic. Levine said his wife wants him done with the business by January — it doesn’t exactly make a profit, he noted — but he’s been struggling with the idea of leaving.
His hope has been to sell the stereo systems and equipment that hold either monetary or sentimental value. He wants to see it go to people who care about their music, who respect the sound.
Instead, it looks more and more like he might have to liquidate all of his product to sell the building sooner. While he would make less from his inventory that way, Levine said it’s not about the money.
“I know that I’m surrounded by people who could really benefit from having a decent stereo system and either don’t know it or simply don’t feel they can afford it,” he said.
That benefit is pleasure, he said, a level of enjoyment of their music that they don’t know exists yet.
With the January deadline from Joyce still looming, Levine said he still isn’t sure what to do about the store. Part of him is holding out hope for a few stereo enthusiasts to stop in before the new year.
Levine and his wife aren’t jet-setters, he said, so when he finally retires, he’s looking forward to more music, movies and reading. But it won’t be all leisure time.
“Having spent my entire adult life, plus, working in various ways, but mostly for myself, I won’t stop. I’m a tinkerer, I own a million tools, I’m always working on things,” Levine said.
He’s offered consignment sales through eBay for about 20 years, selling high-dollar antiques and collectibles for people for a commission. Those sales have essentially subsidized the store in recent years, he said, and he intends to keep running that side business.
True to his nature as a tinkerer, Levine has some inventions in the works that he’d like to concentrate on, too. Specifically, he wants to create devices for people who are blind and have disabilities.
About 10 years ago, he met Roger Cicchese, who is blind and told Levine about the exorbitant prices and accessibility of technology for people with visual impairment. Levine explained that, while the average person could buy a laptop for $300 or $400, the equivalent device for a blind person would cost up to $6,000.
“That’s what made me aware of this need, and since I can do it and few others can, I chose to get involved with it and do it,” he said.
So he began repairing discontinued devices, such as braille laptop computers and keyboards, and selling them. His said his inventions will be open-source so they can’t be patented and sold for outlandish prices.
Levine has always treasured his ability to build, create and fix things that most other people couldn’t. Much like how parents today turn to their children for help with their cellphones, he said people could barely operate a television when he was growing up, never mind understand how it functioned.
“And now we’ve got a situation where people are surrounded by technologies of all sorts and know almost nothing,” he said. “… How it operates, what’s going on in your automobile, your washing machine, anything, is just magical to them. They have no idea how anything around them actually works. And I do.”
He’s grown to respect inventors and creators, the processes by which technology works, and learning in general. While he doesn’t claim to know everything, Levine said, he’s capable of researching and understanding the basics.
Rebecca Hays of Swanzey has known Levine for nearly 15 years. She remembers coming to his store for a portable radio and being educated on how to get better sound and enjoy her music more thoroughly.
“He’s a dying breed,” she said. “… People going to big-box stores, they don’t realize that nobody knows this stuff.”
Considering not everyone who enters the store buys merchandise, Hays said Levine is generous with his wealth of knowledge, always willing to share and help others. For many customers, she pointed out, Levine will ask what genre they listen to and find speakers that will enhance that music in particular — “nobody at Walmart’s gonna do that,” she added.
“He’s like the last buffalo,” Hays said. “When he’s gone, there’s no one else to replace him and what he knows.”