Dr. Stewart Levenson, a former medical director of the Veterans Affairs’ New England health-care network, announced his candidacy Thursday for the N.H. Executive Council’s second district.
Levenson, who lives in Hopkinton, is the first Republican to enter the race, WMUR reported.
The council’s expansive District 2 includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
It is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who is not running for re-election as he seeks his party’s nomination in the race to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
“The true New Hampshire Advantage has been the ability of our leaders to cross party lines and work together for the common good. Tragically when we need this the most, the Democrats have allowed national partisan politics to take priority over the needs of our fellow citizens,” Levenson said in a prepared statement released by his campaign, offering as an example the Executive Council’s July vote, along party lines, against confirming Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as chief justice of the N.H. Supreme Court. “The Democrats on the Executive Council cared more about scoring political points against our governor than serving the needs of the people.”
Levenson is known for his role as a whistleblower to conditions at the Manchester VA Medical Center, which were investigated by The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team.
He was among seven Republicans who ran for their party’s nomination for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District in 2018. Steve Negron, then a state representative from Nashua, won the primary but was defeated by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in that November’s general election.