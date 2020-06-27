LEMPSTER — The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending services at the Lempster Post Office on Route 10 starting Saturday while it searches for a new location, according to a news release from the agency.
“This suspension is due to non-renewal of a lease agreement and is beyond the Postal Service’s current control,” it said. “We appreciate our Lempster Customers and look forward to serving all of your postage and shipping needs from our Marlow office until a new, suitable location can be established in Lempster.”
In the meantime, customers who use Lempster post office boxes can retrieve their mail at the Marlow Post Office at 842 Route 10. Lempster residents who get mail delivered to their homes should not see any change in service, USPS said.