CONCORD — The N.H. Legislature took steps this session to increase access to child care, but more work needs to be done, lawmakers and advocates for children and families said at a news conference Thursday.
State Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said lawmakers passed measures helpful to new mothers of low income families.
She touted what has come to be called a “MOMnibus,” legislation that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from two to 12 months and expands benefits to include costs of doulas, lactation services and donor breast milk.
Ricciardi was a co-sponsor of this legislation, which also requires certain employers to provide access to sufficient space and break periods for nursing mothers to express milk during working hours.
“I came to the New Hampshire Senate to do what’s best, not for a political party, but for families across New Hampshire,” said Ricciardi, whose district takes in a number of local communities, including Jaffrey, Hinsdale and Winchester.
“There has never been a greater need for the legislature to act in helping moms and their babies.”
Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, noted that the state’s new two-year budget includes $15 million to improve retention and recruitment of workers in the childcare and early education industry. Another $45.5 million is included to boost childcare tuition scholarships.
However, she said lawmakers missed an opportunity by not advancing legislation to leverage federal dollars to create a pilot program for pre-kindergarten in certain school districts.
“We are one of seven states that does not have any state investment in general fund dollars going to pre-K ,” Whitley said. “I think that is very problematic. That means only wealthier families, quite frankly, have access to pre-K.”
Forty child care centers with slots for 1,500 children have closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
These closures came amid a sharp drop in demand for child care early in the pandemic as people stayed home from work. Further strain on the childcare industry has come in the form of a worker shortage and higher operating expenses.
New Futures, an advocacy group for working families, said in a fact sheet 54,019 children in the state need child care, but there are only 32,884 available slots for them, leaving almost 21,135 children without access to child care.
Jennifer Legere, founder of A Place to Grow, a child care center in Brentwood, said it is difficult to find qualified staff. It’s a struggle to afford salaries sufficient to attract and retain employees, she said.
“Even as a well-funded private-pay child care center, we have had an ebb and flow of openings and closings of classrooms this year,” she said.
“We’ve had to let children go because we didn’t have enough staff to cover classrooms. We’ve reduced work hours in the morning and in the afternoon in order to make do with what he had.”
Ultimately, it’s the families who suffer, she said.
“As much as our families pay for tuition right now, they deserve their full hours that they are paying for.”
Her center charges $437 per week for infants up to 12 months old, $404 for toddlers from 13 months to 36 months and $352 for children older than 37 months.
She has slots for 52 children and there are almost 300 families on a waiting list, Legere said.
Caitlin Loving of Manchester, the working mother of an infant son and a 4-year-old daughter, attended the news conference with her boy.
“In a fun turn of events, my son is here with me today because he spiked a fever and isn’t able to attend child care today,” she said.
Loving said her daughter has been in daycare, but there were no slots available for her son, so she employed a nanny for a few months at a cost of more than $800 per week until her son was able to get into daycare.
“Our nanny was wonderful and worth the expense,” she said. “I feel very fortunate that we could afford it, but I would be lying if I didn’t say the price tag made me catch my breath. Every week I thought about parents who would not have been able to afford this expense, even for the short term.”
