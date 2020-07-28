Between July 22 and 24, Gov. Chris Sununu took action on several bills that were passed by the N.H. Legislature and sent to his desk, signing some into law and vetoing others. Others have been passed by the legislature but are still awaiting action from the governor, who has five days to make a decision once his office receives a bill.
Sununu signed the following bills into law:
HB 253, July 24 — a bill that prohibits public employers from conducting a criminal background check on a prospective employee before an interview, unless required by state or federal law. Rep. Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey, sponsored this bill.
HB 578, July 24 — a bill establishing a committee to study the safety of residents and employees at long-term care facilities.
HB 1135, July 23 — an omnibus bill that names a portion of Route 49 in Campton, Thornton and Waterville Valley in honor of Army Spc. Marc P. Decoteau, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010; names the section of Route 125 in Brentwood the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway in honor of the Brentwood police officer fatally shot while on duty in 2014; and names two courtrooms in the 10th Circuit District Courthouse in Hampton after Justice H. Alfred Casassa and Justice Francis J. “Whitey” Frasier. The bill also requires that the governor observe June 6 as D-Day Remembrance Day and Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day and adds Holocaust and genocide-prevention education to the criteria for an adequate education.
HB 1264, July 23 — a bill providing assistance for water systems and treatment plants that are experiencing polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination. The bill also extends the commission on the Seacoast cancer cluster investigation.
HB 1111, July 22 — a bill allowing municipalities to determine locations within the municipality not served by a broadband provider. The bill also provides for the establishment of communication districts.
Sununu vetoed the following:
HB 731, July 24 — a bill calling to re-establish the state’s minimum wage at $10 per hour in 2021 and $12 an hour in 2023.
SB 124, July 24 — a bill that would have increased the percentage requirements for total megawatt-hours of electricity supplied by the provider to its end-use customers, with an exemption for certain electric supply contracts. The bill’s sponsors include Sens. Jay Kahn, D-Keene; Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat whose district includes Rindge; and Rep. John Mann, D-Alstead.
HB 1454, July 24 — a bill that would have required the state board of education to establish a process for the approval of alternative, extended-learning and work-based programs, which could have been accepted for credit by a local school board. Kahn was a sponsor of this bill.
The following bills have been sent to the governor for action:
HB 1558, sent July 24 — an education omnibus bill that, among other things, addresses policies for student discipline and handling violence in schools. It also would increase the amount of the year-end unassigned general funds a school district may retain and changes the purposes for which such funds may be expended.
HB 1639, sent July 24 — a health-care omnibus bill that, among other things, would require insurance providers to cover long-term treatment for tick-borne illnesses, authorize pharmacists to deliver a COVID-19 vaccination if one is available and establish an opioid-abatement trust fund, which would be used to support programs associated with the prevention of, treatment of and recovery from substance use disorders. This bill’s sponsors include representatives Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, and Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland.
HB 1660, sent July 24 — a bill that would establish a procedure for vulnerable adults to obtain protective orders.