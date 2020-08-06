Between July 28 and Aug. 3, Gov. Chris Sununu took action on a number of bills passed by the N.H. Legislature, signing some into law and vetoing others.
Sununu signed the following bills:
Senate Bill 44, July 28 — a bill clarifying that unused absentee ballots will be used as election-day ballots if the supply of election-day ballots runs out and that anyone in line to vote, or to register to vote, before polls close will be able to do so.
SB 45, July 28 — a bill defining electioneering as “visibly displaying or audibly disseminating information that a reasonable person would believe explicitly advocates for or against any candidate, political party, or measure being voted,” and clarifying restrictions on electioneering at polling places.
House Bill 1582, July 28 — an omnibus bill dealing with protections for veterans and their children, ranging from programs to assist veterans with housing, health care and other needs to helping the children of permanently disabled veterans with the cost of college.
HB 1558, July 29 — an education omnibus bill that, among other things, addresses policies for student discipline and handling violence in schools. It also increases the amount of year-end unassigned general funds a school district may retain and changes the purposes for which such funds may be expended.
HB 1639, July 29 — a health-care omnibus bill that, among other things, will require insurance providers to cover long-term treatment for tick-borne illnesses, authorize pharmacists to deliver a COVID-19 vaccination if one is available and establish an opioid-abatement trust fund, which will be used to support programs associated with the prevention of, treatment of and recovery from substance-use disorders. This bill’s sponsors include representatives Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, and Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland.
HB 1245, July 30 — an omnibus bill that, among other things, raises New Hampshire’s smoking age from 19 to 21 to bring it in line with the federal age of 21 for buying tobacco products. Rep. Weber was a sponsor of this bill.
Sununu vetoed the following bills:
HB 250, July 28 — a bill that would have provided dental care to people under the Medicaid managed-care program.
HB 1660, July 28 — a bill that would have established a procedure for vulnerable adults to obtain protective orders. Rep. Berch was one of the sponsors of this bill.
HB 1234, July 28 — an omnibus bill comprising 38 earlier pieces of legislation that dealt with state and local government administration.
HB 311, July 29 — a bill that would have allowed alcohol- and drug-free recovery houses to be granted an exemption by the state fire marshal from requirements of the state fire code and local amendments.
HB 1665, July 31 — a bill that would have established an independent advisory commission on redistricting. The bill’s sponsors included Rep. Berch and Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat whose district includes Rindge.
SB 7, July 31 — a bill that would have, among other things, automatically registered as voters people who apply for New Hampshire drivers licenses or non-driver identification cards if they’re 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen and a New Hampshire resident. The bill’s sponsors included senators Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and Levesque.
More information about individual bills can be found online at gencourt.state.nh.us/bill — status/quick — search.html.