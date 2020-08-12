On Aug. 7, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed four bills that had been passed by the N.H. Legislature:
• House Bill 687 — a bill that would have allowed family members, housemates or law enforcement officers to seek a court order to temporarily restrict access to firearms by people who are found to pose an immediate risk to themselves or others. These laws are commonly referred to as “red flag laws.” The bill’s sponsors included Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene; Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene; and Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough.
• HB 685 — a bill that would have required insurance plans that cover maternity benefits also to provide coverage for emergency or elective abortions.
• HB 1375 — a bill that would have established the elements of a legal claim for medical monitoring and the damages that can be awarded. The bill would have been aimed at those who have been exposed to toxic material resulting in the need for ongoing medical testing. This bill was sponsored by Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge.
• HB 1494 — a labor omnibus bill that would have, among other things, established an occupational safety and health advisory board that would have advised the labor commissioner about the adoption and enforcement of safety and health standards for public employees and established a state death benefit for public employees killed on the job.