At the Fenton Family Dealerships in Swanzey, technicians perform state-required annual vehicle inspections for $39.99, and Rep. Donovan Fenton of Keene, whose family owns the business, says the service is an important safety check.
But his friend and fellow Democrat, Rep. Casey Conley of Dover says there is no evidence the inspections actually improve safety for New Hampshire motorists, and that’s why he is sponsoring legislation to ease the requirement.
Conley’s House Bill 1426, which has bipartisan sponsorship, including Rindge Republican Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, would end the requirement for inspection of components such as brakes, tires and lights, while still mandating a computer check that would ensure a vehicle’s emission system is operating properly.
Fenton, vice president of his family’s dealership business, said the inspection program is needed to make sure cars are safe for the road.
“Cars take a beating, and it’s important to make sure they are drivable and safe not only for yourself but for other drivers,” he said.
Tires can be damaged, brake lines can be corroded, and other damage may occur, even on newer vehicles that would be expected to be in good shape.
“I’m in the business, and cars get transported to us on truck haulers with 10 cars on there,” Fenton said. “They can be damaged, even at the port. It’s important that we inspect these vehicles.”
Conley said most states do not require annual inspections and that federal crash data indicate component failure is not a factor in the overwhelming majority of vehicle crashes.
“The inspections amount to a tax on New Hampshire residents,” he said. “This takes hundreds of millions of dollars away from residents every year.
“Cars have gotten better. The average age of vehicles is less. People don’t hold on to vehicles like they used to. We have people from states around us routinely driving uninspected vehicles into our state. Look around, cars are not death traps, not unsafe, but that’s effectively what the public is being told.”
Conley also said people have their vehicles examined anyway every time they bring one in for an oil change.
“A car is the second biggest investment a person will make. People aren’t driving them into the ground,” he said.
Conley proposed a similar bill two years ago, but it failed to advance. Republicans have since taken control of the state House and Senate, and he hopes that GOP anti-tax and anti-mandate sentiment will help his proposal’s chances this time.
Dan Bennett, vice president of government relations for the New Hampshire Automobile Dealership Association, said annual inspections pick up safety violations in thousands of vehicles. AAA Northern New England also supports the inspection program.
N.H. Division of Motor Vehicle statistics show that from Jan. 17, 2019, through Jan. 16, 2020, more than 1.5 million safety tests were performed and deficiencies were found in more than 15 percent of those tests, with tire and brakes accounting for most of the problems.
The Granite State’s snowy and icy climate makes these inspections all the more important, Bennett said.
“Arizona is not New Hampshire,” he said. “They don’t spray their roads with liquid salt.”
“Another thing we discuss is that an inspection program lends itself to preventative maintenance. It makes sense. It’s good to identify issues early. That’s why you go to the doctor once a year.”
Former state Rep. Charlie St. Clair, D-Laconia, who was on the House Transportation Committee when the previous version of the bill came up, said an inspection is a snapshot in time and that vehicle problems often come up and are repaired between inspections.
If not, motorists risk being pulled over by police for operating a vehicle with safety problems such as bald tires or malfunctioning brake lights.
He feels the inspection program is a major moneymaker for the automobile industry.
“Also, some garages have been known to take advantage of people that aren’t familiar with their car,” St. Clair said. “Somebody comes in and they say, ‘You have to replace this or that,’ and the car owner doesn’t have the wherewithal to check it themselves. I’m not saying it happens a lot, but it happens more than it should.”
State Police audits of inspection stations have sometimes shown that service stations aren’t performing inspections properly.
“There’s favoritism, some people just give out inspection stickers, some people take advantage of it,” St. Clair said. “It’s a rotten system that needs to be kicked to the curb.”
One improvement would be to require inspections every other year instead of yearly, he said.
A 2015 U.S. General Accounting Office report found that 16 states other than New Hampshire required annual safety inspections. Conley said his own research showed this number to be substantially accurate.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, which appears in a 2015 statistical summary, shows component failure is a factor in 2 percent of crashes.
Conley’s bill hasn’t been assigned to a committee yet but will be considered in public session when the Legislature reconvenes early next year.