Fully approved COVID-19 vaccinations would be required for school attendance statewide, including postsecondary institutions such as Keene State College, under proposed legislation sponsored by every medical doctor in the N.H. Legislature.
The proposal would add the inoculation to those students already must have, such as for the diseases of polio, diphtheria, mumps, pertussis, rubella, rubeola and tetanus.
In order to be added to the list of state-required injections, it would have to be fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved only for those 16 and older. An emergency use authorization is in place for those 5 to 15.
Democratic Rep. William Marsh of Wolfeboro, an ophthalmologist, filed the legislative proposal, which is to be considered in the legislative session beginning next month. Co-sponsors include two Keene Democrats, Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. Joe Schapiro.
Kahn said vaccinations against COVID-19 should be universal.
“I think saying ‘People need to make the best choice for themselves’ is sending a mixed message,” Kahn said. “The message should be that everybody should be vaccinated.”
He said it’s unfortunate that medical science has taken a back seat to politics when it comes to vaccinations, with a disproportionate share of the unvaccinated being Republicans.
One-quarter of the participants in an October survey by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation said they had not been vaccinated. Of the unvaccinated, 60 percent identified as Republican or Republican-leaning and 17 percent called themselves Democrats or Democratic-leaning.
“I don’t get it,” Kahn said. “Caring about your personal wellness, and if that’s not convincing enough, caring for the wellness of those around you, ought to be compelling reasons for vaccinations.”
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said he would prefer to give parents discretion on whether their children should be vaccinated. He said he has some lingering questions about the vaccine even though it has been fully authorized by the FDA for those 16 and older.
“There’s just too much we don’t know,” he said. “When you look at the statistics for kids that contract or are seriously affected by the COVID, it doesn’t justify a mandate.
“I would tell you it took years and careful research to develop the polio vaccine,” he said. “Just because the FDA, frankly whose credibility is seriously strained, says ‘No, it’s no longer experimental,’ I want to see the data.”
Researchers, building on years of experience with similar diseases, developed the COVID-19 vaccine one year after the virus was discovered. They had the advantage of early sequencing of the virus genome, a tool unavailable to polio scientists when they made their breakthrough 70 years ago.
The modern effort was also speeded by existing research on mRNA technology used in the vaccine, clinical testing stages done in parallel rather than one at time, billions of dollars in government investment and removal of governmental red tape.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine is safe and effective, the benefits of receiving the vaccination far outweigh extremely rare side effects and the unvaccinated are more likely to die of the disease.
This advice is supported by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American Nurses Association, among others.
Marsh, the Wolfeboro ophthalmologist who filed the legislative proposal, said there is no reason to treat the COVID-19 vaccination differently from any other vaccination required for school admission.
“Right now a quarter to a third of COVID cases are occurring to children in schools,” he said.
He also said the virus leads to excessive absenteeism.
“It is adversely affecting education. The children become a vector who bring the virus to their families, and children do get serious complications and die of COVID.”
Most cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the disease are reported in adults, according to a dashboard maintained by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Marsh said his measure would repeal provisions of House Bill 220, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu this year, which has prevented public universities, including Keene State, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.
Marsh said that he is optimistic his bill will pass if parents express concerns to representatives about sending their children to schools where many are not vaccinated.
Other physicians who have signed on as co-sponsors are Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye; Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom; Rep. Gary Woods, D-Bow, and Rep. James Murphy, D-Hanover.
Marsh said misinformation has become a challenge to the belief in science.
He noted that many people ignore CDC advice to wear face masks indoors in areas where there are high levels of community spread of the virus.
Many legislators and others come to the state Capitol without wearing a mask, he said.
“Classic brainwashing is repeating things over and over again until you believe them and that is happening in a certain light in this country,” Marsh said.
In September, Marsh changed his political affiliation from Republican to Democrat after members of the GOP House caucus held an event in opposition to vaccine mandates.
After then-House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2020, Marsh sent a tweet saying, “Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.”
The caucus held a meeting a few weeks before Hinch’s death, and many were not wearing masks.
Marsh said he was wearing a protective face mask when he had a meeting with Hinch three days before his death. Marsh said Hinch did not look well and wasn’t wearing a mask.
Marsh said he subsequently asked for and received official verification of the cause of Hinch’s death as COVID-19.