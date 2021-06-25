Over the objection of some gun-rights advocates, all background checks for gun purchases in New Hampshire would be done using the FBI database under legislation headed to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.
The House and Senate have passed two bills that take background checks on handguns away from the state police and give that job to the FBI. Sheriffs conducting background checks in domestic violence and stalking cases would also have to use the FBI system. The FBI already handles checks on long guns.
House Bill 334, which passed the Senate and House Thursday, and similar legislation in Senate Bill 141 have been championed by some Republicans and firearm groups who complained the state’s “Gun Line” is inefficient and slow. The bill’s opponents have said the state has improved its process and eliminated long waits.
During Thursday’s House debate on HB 334, Rep. Mark McLean, a Manchester Republican, raised an additional objection. He said the state police flag some criminal charges that the FBI system doesn’t catch, including domestic violence orders and child protective orders. “First and foremost, is the negative impact this bill would have on the safety of domestic violence victims,” he said. The bill passed 212-159.
SB 141 passed both chambers earlier this month.