Keene's discussion of how to regulate parklets hit a roadblock after the city's legal counsel questioned whether it can allow long-term retail activity in roadways.
The city has been exploring the use of parklets — structures that sit on the side of a road and usually provide outdoor seating for restaurants or green space in urban areas — for the past couple of months. The topic arose when Machina ArtBar and Kitchen requested permission to set one up in front of the Court Street restaurant.
But during a meeting of the City Council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on Wednesday, City Attorney Thomas Mullins explained that in New Hampshire, municipalities are unable to act without direct authority from the state Legislature.
While he said his research showed some scenarios under which the state enables a city to allow certain activities in roadways, nothing in the statute quite covers parklets.
"The risk is that the city is acting without the necessary authority to act," Mullins said. "That question hasn't been answered yet by the Legislature or by the courts."
Machina, located just off Central Square, has proposed using three parallel-parking spaces in front of its building to construct the parklet. Councilors had tabled the request to gather more information after concerns were raised about the lack of parking downtown and whether it would be wise to allow businesses to use up spaces.
The three parking spaces in question have been out of commission since last year, when the city allowed them to be blocked off temporarily so Machina could add outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a PLD Committee meeting last month, Machina co-owner Danya Landis said that while she understands the concerns, allowing the use of parklets would be helpful to both her business and others in the community.
"I know that looking outside of the box is not always easy,” Landis said. “And I know that bringing in new ideas is not always easy. I think this is something that’s going to be incredibly important for the vitality of our business."
The idea was supported by some members of the public during the meeting, who said it would help businesses as they looked to rebound from the pandemic.
Councilor Kate Bosley, chairwoman of the PLD Committee, noted Wednesday that no other businesses have requested permission to construct parklets in front of their buildings.
Citing Mullins' explanation, Bosley said state law enables cities to regulate retail activity in roadways when it's part of a street fair, but only for a maximum of three days. Machina's request would be semi-permanent, only being removed during the off-season, and Bosley said she feels the city needs more clarity on how to proceed with that sort of setup.
"At the face of this, I was like, 'Oh, this is an easy one,' " Bosley said of her initial support for the parklet request. "But once you start looking at the law and doing legal research, you start realizing that there are more things in play."
She noted that Wednesday's conversation was just about the broader question of whether parklets should be allowed and that the specific request from Machina is still on the table.
Councilor Gladys Johnsen suggested the city write a letter to state Sen. Jay Kahn, as well as Keene's state representatives, to ask that the Legislature take up the question of whether communities should be allowed to make regulatory decisions about long-term retail in public rights of way. She said she intended to make the request ahead of the next council meeting, which will take place July 1.
Councilor Mike Remy, who is not a member of the committee but was present at Wednesday's meeting, also supported the idea of reaching out to the state to request it take action. He noted there are other communities in New Hampshire that currently allow parklets.
Bosley speculated that any communities using parklets may have started doing so under the temporary authority municipalities had during the COVID-19 state of emergency, which recently expired. Keene had used that authority to expand options for local businesses, including more flexibility for outdoor dining. But Bosley said that there's much to consider before allowing parklets, even beyond the question of legal authority.
"There's lots of little things going into this," she said. "You're also affecting other businesses' parking ability. You've heard arguments from other businesses based on them feeling that we're giving unfair advantages to some businesses over others. So it's changed the dynamic quite a bit."