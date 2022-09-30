A legal dispute between two Keene landowners and a prominent nonprofit over a right-of-way in the city’s downtown could soon be resolved as the case is expected to head to a bench trial this fall.
Hannah Grimes Center, Inc., a nonprofit that provides space, tools and connections for entrepreneurs in the Monadnock Region, sued Patti Moreno and Robert Patton-Spruill, the co-trustees of Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue Nominee Trust, early last year in Cheshire County Superior Court. Both parties own property on the south side of Roxbury Street, according to court documents.
The Hannah Grimes Center is located there, as is a three-story building that includes businesses below and residences above and is owned by the trustees. There are two curb cuts along Roxbury Street affording access to both properties' parking areas. The right-of-way the landowners share is near the westernmost curb cut, according to court documents.
The complaint the Hannah Grimes Center filed argues that the trustees allow employees, tenants and other guests of their property to park perpendicular to the east wall of the three-story building, encroaching on land owned by Hannah Grimes.
“The parking of motor vehicles in this manner is an act of trespass on the Hannah Grimes Real Estate and is not within the scope of the Right of Way,” Gary Kinyon, a lawyer representing Hannah Grimes, wrote in the lawsuit.
The complaint also alleges that Moreno and Patton-Spruill allow employees, tenants and guests to access their property there by means other than the existing right-of-way and that the trustees have failed to make reasonable contributions to maintain the right-of-way, including winter upkeep.
Hannah Grimes has asked the court to issue a permanent injunction requiring the trustees to contribute to maintenance and repair of the right-of-way and to prevent the trustees from trespassing or encroaching on their property, according to court documents.
The Hannah Grimes administration did not return an email or phone request for comment Thursday. A lawyer for the nonprofit did not return a phone request for comment.
Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, is the chair of the Hannah Grimes Center board of directors. In an email Thursday, Williams — who had no involvement in the reporting of this story — said he will recuse himself from any board discussions of the legal matter.
Patton-Spruill in a phone interview Thursday described the lawsuit as "kind of crazy.
"[The parking has] been that way for 50 years but they insist on getting the small businesses of Keene to pay them for something they already have the rights to," Patton-Spruill said, alleging Hannah Grimes had previously requested compensation for the parking spots.
He disputed that he and the other trustee owe maintenance costs and said the bill for winter upkeep of the parking area there is already split three ways between the trustees, Hannah Grimes and another adjacent property.
In response to the complaint, the trustees state in court documents that the parking arrangement along the east wall of their building and the manner of access to their property have taken place “openly, notoriously and continuously” since 1967 without objection of the prior landowner or, until recently, Hannah Grimes.
The trustees cite adverse possession — a legal doctrine that allows someone to claim ownership of another’s land after using or occupying it in an obvious way for a long period of time — in their argument, according to court documents.
Hannah Grimes acquired the property in question in 2007 and prior to 1967 both properties were in common ownership, court documents indicate.
In a cross claim, the trustees argue that the traffic flow in the parking lot has remained largely unchanged for decades and that changing it would make the area more dangerous for drivers visiting both properties.
“At least since 1967, the traffic flow for the benefit of both parties’ properties has been for vehicles to enter from the westernmost curb cut and to then travel over the clearly defined paved travel way on [Hannah Grimes'] property with all vehicles then exiting from the easternmost curb cut,” Michael Bentley, a lawyer representing the trustees, wrote in court documents. “... At no time has either curb cut been regularly used for both ingress and egress.”
The trustees contend in court documents that arrows have been painted near the curb cuts to indicate such a traffic flow.
“Not only would it be dangerous for the [trustees’] tenants and business invitees to enter and exit the [trustees’] property by only the westernmost curb cut but it would also be dangerous to [Hannah Grimes'] tenants and business invitees,” Bentley wrote.
In the cross claim, the trustees also raise issue with drainage from the Hannah Grimes property they say flows into their property without permission and seek a court order to prevent Hannah Grimes from allowing such drainage in the future.
The bench trial is scheduled for Nov. 7.
