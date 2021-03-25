A portion of Roxbury Street in Keene was closed for about seven hours Thursday as fire and utility crews repaired a leaking gas main.
Liberty Utilities workers identified the leak after noticing low gas readings near a sewer cover during routine annual inspections of the city’s propane/air system Thursday morning, Emily Burnett, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement.
After spending several hours searching for the leak, crews identified a faulty section of the gas main at the intersection with North Lincoln Street, according to Burnett. They had repaired the line by 7:30 p.m. before filling in the excavated stretch of road, she told The Sentinel in an email.
Burnett said Thursday afternoon that the location was safe and that there was no danger of gas spreading into people’s homes.
Roxbury Street reopened to traffic around 8 p.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore.
Burnett attributed the leak to cold weather, as well as the age and material of the pipe. Coincidentally, she said Liberty, a national utilities provider with an office in Keene, had been scheduled to begin replacing the section of line found to be leaking Thursday within the next week as part of routine upgrades. (Those upgrades will still take place.)
Liberty contacted the fire department upon discovering the leak, Burnett said.
Fire crews had closed Roxbury Street between Oak and Beech streets as of 1:15 p.m., the department said on Twitter. They also closed portions of North Lincoln and South Lincoln streets, as well as an additional stretch of Roxbury Street, to Reservoir Street, later Thursday afternoon.
Crews from Peterborough, Jaffrey and Walpole covered Keene’s central fire station, and Bellows Falls covered Station 2 in West Keene, the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said on Twitter. Brattleboro and Swanzey crews were also on Roxbury Street.
Liberty has been working to convert Keene’s propane/air system to natural gas since state regulators approved that project in July 2019.
The utility company has described natural gas as safer and more reliable than the propane/air system.
A power outage at Liberty’s Emerald Street distribution center in December 2015 caused a citywide gas problem in which emergency personnel took four people to the hospital and checked more than 1,000 homes and businesses for carbon monoxide. A gas leak on Russell Street the next year briefly closed a portion of that road, and a ruptured gas line under West Street, near Central Square, closed the downtown road for several hours in May 2017 while Liberty technicians and first responders repaired the line.
The company has converted its commercial customers at Monadnock Marketplace to compressed natural gas, but about 1,200 other customers remain on the propane/air system, according to Burnett. Keene is the only community in the country where Liberty operates such a system.