Leaf collection on three major Keene streets is scheduled to start Thursday night, and could bring some machinery-related noise with it, the city’s public works department announced Wednesday.
On tap are Main Street (at Route 101, heading north), Court Street and Washington Street. The collection work by the city’s highway division is slated to begin Thursday at 11 p.m. and continue until Friday morning at 7.
The work in this part of the city is done at night to reduce the impact on traffic, as well as to coordinate with the winter parking ban, according to public works officials.
Questions can be directed to the office at 352-6550.