WALPOLE — The first class to spend all four high school years at LEAF Charter School graduated earlier this month, in a ceremony at The Inn at Valley Farms.
“Starting with 14 students and only one full-time staff member, the LEAF community has grown to include so many awesome students and staff. It’s really humbling and exciting to see the organization grow,” founding Director Dakota Benedetto said in a news release.
The grades 9 through 12 school in Alstead, which opened at the Mole Hill Theatre in August 2017, focuses on STEAM education, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The 15 graduates in the Class of 2021 are Jeremiah Bickford, Zarek Blair, Sam Corban, Heaven Geisinger, Aliyah Hoffman, Carver Leinau, Chelsie Loves, Elicia Martinez, Phife Miller, Lena Pos, Jax Sevene, Will Thompson, Luke Tribuzio, Quinn Williston and Opal Wright.
When asked for advice to help future high schoolers, Pos said in the release, “Open your mind and listen to other opinions and that will help you understand the world better. Let others speak their mind. People don’t have to agree with you. Let them have a voice too. Accept the fact that opinions change and grow.”