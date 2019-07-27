Masiello Employment Services of Keene is the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Extraordinary Women Awards, staged by The Keene Sentinel in partnership with MCVP Crisis and Prevention Center.
“Masiello Employment Services is a woman- and family-owned company that has been thriving in this community for over 35 years and is still going strong thanks to our incredible team, including our very own extraordinary women,” said Julie Pearson, regional director. “We are thrilled and honored to be the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Extraordinary Women event.
“Masiello Employment Services’ mission is creating new opportunities for success in the workplace, every day,” she said, “and with our team actively living this mission statement it only makes sense for us to be a part of such a great community event that recognizes extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to contribute to their professions and make a difference in the community.”
This is The Sentinel’s seventh year recognizing women who have made significant contributions to their communities in the Monadnock Region. Twelve women will be honored: Brenda Dunn, Ceil Goff, Christine Greenwood-Smart, Ann Heffernon, Kristen Leach, Jeannine Leclerc, Pat Martin, Peggy Pschirrer, Rebecca Todd, Sandra Neil Wallace, Elizabeth Wood and Tamara Woodard.
The keynote speaker for the event this year is Kathleen Soldati, a storied business executive from the Seacoast who has led several organizations. She is an author and has found herself and her accomplishments chronicled in the New York Times, and her clients featured on The Today Show and on David Letterman. As a public relations professional in her early career, she organized events involving Nelson Mandela and Jane Goodall. She headed the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and Discover Portsmouth, and was marketing director for The Portsmouth Music Hall.
The Extraordinary Women’s event is Thursday, Aug. 29, at Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College; the gala begins with registration at 5 p.m., and the event gets underway at 6 p.m. There is a catered reception and cash bar following the event.
Tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance at https://ticketelf.com/events or by calling 352-1234, extension 1244. Tickets at the door, if available, are $40.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to MCVP Crisis and Prevention Center, which provides myriad services to women and children facing violence.
Other sponsors include IPG Employee Benefits Specialists, Connection and Douglas Toys.
A magazine profiling the 12 women will be published and inserted in The Sentinel the day after the event, Aug. 30. A video montage will be presented at the gala.
Women doing noteworthy work in the area are nominated by readers, and then those to be honored are selected by a group of community judges.
“This year’s list of recipients is impressive and diverse, women with unique stories and women who make meaningful differences where we live in quiet, unassuming ways,” Sentinel Executive Editor Paul Miller said. “We’re excited to tell our readers about them in this way.”