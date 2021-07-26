BRATTLEBORO — About 50 employees will be laid off from the People's United Bank operations center in Brattleboro as the business completes its merger with M&T Bank Corp.
The Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T notified town officials of the impending job cuts in a letter last Thursday. According to the letter — filed under the federal Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies to give employees and government officials notice of mass layoffs — M&T plans to cut 51 jobs beginning in October, and continuing through late May 2022.
"We anticipate this being a one-time shift as we work to combine the companies," an M&T spokesman told The Sentinel in a written statement Monday. "This is not something we take lightly, and we will do everything we can to support our employees, both affected and unaffected, throughout this transition."
The disclosure of the planned cuts, first reported Sunday by the Brattleboro Reformer, comes about five months after M&T announced the $7.6 billion merger with People's United Bank. The latter is headquartered in Bridgeport, Conn., and has locations across the Northeast, including in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Chesterfield, Keene, Peterborough and Jaffrey.
According to a news release from the companies Monday, M&T will be retaining nearly 80 percent of People's United workers, "including almost all customer facing employees." The upcoming layoffs in Brattleboro will be at the bank's operations center at 629 Putney Road, not either of the People's United branches in town. According to the Reformer, roughly 200 people currently work at the Putney Road facility.
M&T's acquisition of People's United is scheduled to close later this year. The majority of the layoffs companywide will take place in 2022, according to the news release.
M&T Bank — which operates locations in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states — has more than 1,500 job openings companywide, according to the release. People's United employees affected by the layoffs, all of whom will receive severance benefits, will get first priority for these jobs, some of which may offer remote and hybrid work models, according to the release.
Adam Grinold, executive director of Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., said the Vermont Department of Labor will work with People's United employees facing layoffs. Grinold's organization, a nonprofit economic development group that promotes industrial and commercial growth in the area, also will work to connect laid-off workers with other local companies looking for similar employees.
Still, Grinold said, the layoffs at People's United will take a toll on the bank's workforce in Brattleboro.
"Anytime that happens, it’s a challenge for those individuals that have to work through that," he of the layoffs. "It’s a challenge for the community to help support them."